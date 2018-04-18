Popchock and Davis stay on their record pace SWC duo lights up the track at Mustang Invitational Meet

Even under horrid weather conditions, Ana Popchock remained on fire.

The South Wasco County senior shattered her old school record in the triple jump by almost a foot, and teammate Madisen Davis equaled her school-record in the javelin, as the Lady Redsides posted six wins on their way to third place at the Mustang Invitational Tuesday in Heppner.

“Both Ana and Madisen have been working very hard this year and they are starting to see the results of that hard work,” SWC head coach Jim Hull said. “Conditions were not great yesterday, but they both rose above the weather.”

In addition to her record-setting mark of 36-feet-5 inches for top honors in the triple jump, besting her old mark of 35-6, Popchock set a season-record in the 200 meters with a mark of 28.19 seconds and she coasted to a season-best 1:06.26 in the 400, both victories.

Davis, a junior, set a season-best in tying her school record javelin toss at 128-7 to secure first place, freshman Maddie Gragg tasted a win in the shotput with a distance of 28-8.50, and another freshman, Abbie Silvey hit for a 78-4 to grab first place in the discus.

Abby Birman scored runner-up in the 800 with her mark of 3:19.29, Davis placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.53, and Gragg grabbed third place in the javelin (89-8) and Davis added fourth-place recognition in the shotput (27-4.75).

The Redsides totaled 96 points for third place amongst six other squads, finishing behind meet champion, Stanfield (108) and Heppner (102).

SWC had three male athletes on the track combine for five personal records, with Nate Betiner racking up three, with his best output coming in the 100 meters (13.66).

The freshman added a 29.35 in the 200 and he leapt 14-6.50 in the long jump to get ninth place.

Marshall Bell set a personal record in the long jump with his 13-3 to lock down 11th place, and he placed sixth in the javelin (58-4) and 10th in the 800 (3:13.69).

Freshman Haiden Perez scored eighth place in the discus after setting a personal-record toss of 39-11.50.

Heppner won the boys’ division with 315 points, besting Prescott (71.5) and Sherman (71).

Stanfield (53.5), Irrigon (8) and South Wasco County (7) capped the rest of the field.

The Redsides are off to Condon for the Condon-Wheeler Invitational Meet at noon Friday.