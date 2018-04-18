For the Record for April 19, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 19, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 16, 5:22 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

April 16, 6:07 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 7200 block of Mill Creek Road. Driver struck a tree from driving too fast on the gravel. Driver was cited for careless driving and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jason Lamar Peery, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way Monday morning after staff reported a suspect came into the store and fled with unpaid merchandise. A theft report was taken.

Amy Dee Morrow, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Cheowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A runaway report was taken Monday morning from the 500 block of East 9th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of Cherry Heights Road after staff reported a suspect passed off a non-sufficient fund check for services. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 800 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his bike was stolen.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 3500 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported his boat motor was stolen.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 1300 block of East 16th Street.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 1700 block of Riverview Street.

Police contacted a male subject early Tuesday morning near West 10th and Fallon streets who was listed as a missing person from Stevenson, Wash. A report was taken.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Monday afternoon from Dufur after a caller reported he believes there may be suspicious circumstances regarding a house fire that morning.

Brian Scott Austin, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 6300 block of Sevenmile Hill Road on a warrant for parole violation.

Regional Jail

Terry James Stigen, 59, Dufur, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dylan Steven Klaviter, 26, The Dalles, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for felon in possession of a weapon.

Parole & Probation

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.

Michael James Minson, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning and is accused of post-prison and probation violations.