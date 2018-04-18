Sherman boys third in Heppner

Owen Christiansen secured a win and two seconds in his individual events and Desiree Winslow added top finishes in the 100 and 100-meter hurdles in Tuesday’s Mustang Invitational in Heppner.

Christiansen, a sophomore, earned his win in the long jump with a personal-record of 20-feet-3 inches to set the pace, and he was runner-up in the triple jump at 38-11 and the 100 meters with a personal-record mark of 12.42 seconds.

Winslow had a season-best 13.80 in the 100 and she tacked on a 100-meter hurdles personal-record time of 18.18 for her two wins, and she notched third in the 200 with her 30.01.

The Sherman boys’ 4x100-meter relay group set a blistering pace of 53.85 for their first-place finish in one of their best times of the season.

Makoa Whitaker tallied second place in the 400 (1:00.58) and was third in the 100 (12.84), Jed Harrison wound up third in the long jump with a personal-record of 16-9.50 and he claimed fourth in the 400 (1:02.80).

The 4x400-meter relay team of Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison, Nic Riggs and Loren Henderson combined for a 4:24.07 to pick up third place.

Also for the girls’ team, Jaelyn Justesen captured her personal record in the shotput with her toss of 28-2.50 to get second place, Lexi Grenvik grabbed third place in the 1,500 meters after her 6:51.10, Mercedez Cardona had the third-best high jump attempt of 4-6.

The 4x400-meter relay team had a final mark of 5:30.38 for third place.

Justesen placed fourth in the triple jump (26-9.50) and javelin (82-1.50), Mana Chamoto hit for a personal record time of 7:01.98 to place fifth in the 1,500 and Cardona secured fifth place for her efforts in the long jump (12-6).

Heppner won the boys title with 315 points, and Prescott (71.5), Sherman (71), Stanfield (53.5), Irrigon (8) and South Wasco County (7) made up the rest of the teams.

The Stanfield girls had a meet title after a 108-point effort, and the rest of the field included Heppner (102), South Wasco County (96), Sherman (74), Irrigon (61) and Prescott (41).

The Sherman track team, along with Dufur, travels to Portland for the Portland Christian Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday.