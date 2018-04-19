Kirchhofer wins big with DYW

Megan Kirchhofer, a junior at The Dalles High School, was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Wasco County 2019 last Saturday.

Nine scholarships totaling $18,000 were awarded to high-school girls during the program at The Dalles High School on April 14.

In addition to the title and the $6,000 scholarship that came with it, Kirchhofer got the top score in the Fitness and Interview categories, receiving a total of $7,000 in scholarships.



“I still don’t really believe it,” she said of the awards.

The 13 contestants grew so close while preparing for the competition that it never felt like a competition, said Kirchhofer. “I would have been happy not to win anything,” she said, describing her thoughts as she walked onstage to hear the award announcements, “I’ll be happy with whoever wins because we’re all so supportive.”

Eight other scholarships were awarded:Yahaira Alvarez was awarded $1,000 for her “Be Your Best Self” essay; Sharon Mann won the Spirit Award for $1,250; Aspen Cook was the Scholastic Award winner and received $2,250; Jordyn Hattenhauer was awarded $2,000 as a finalist and the Top Score Self-Expression winner; Rianda Linebarger won $1,500 for being a finalist; and Shayanne Cady received $3,000 as first alternate and for having the top Talent score.

As a winner in the local competition, Kirchhofer advances to the state program in Salem on August 11. Last year’s Wasco County winner, Jessika Nañez, won at the state level and will represent Oregon at the national program in Mobile, Ala. the last week of June.

Nañez returned to the program to mentor the 2019 contestants as part of her role as reigning Distinguished Young Woman. “We were so lucky to have Jessika,” said Mann.

The Distinguished Young Women program originated in 1958 and has since provided over $93 million in cash scholarships and over $108 million in college scholarships, including full tuition as well as room and board, across local and state programs nationwide.

Each Distinguished Young Women program invites high schoolers in their junior or senior year to participate free of charge. The program is run entirely through the work of volunteers and fundraisers.

“We volunteer thousands of hours every year, we receive nothing except the good feelings of doing good things for these young women,” said Kristen Kornegay Ringer, a teacher at Wishram High and Elementary School who has been a volunteer with Distinguished Young Women since 2011.

All the awarded scholarship money is fundraised by the program participants, who start fundraising as early as November. “This is money that they raise and it goes right back to them,” Kornegay Ringer said. The girls sold jewelry from catalogues, customized tea, boxes of cards, and even went door-to-door.

However, Mann said she received significantly more money from community donations than she did from actively fundraising. “The community has been really supportive,” she said.

Linebarger, Mann and Kirchhofer agreed that the bond that formed between all the participants, mentors and volunteers was a valuable and unexpected benefit of the program.

“It’s kind of a weird secret bond we all said,” Linebarger said. Kirchhofer added, “everybody just really lifted each other up…we all felt really good about ourselves and about each other.”

Though the program was the crown jewel of the competition, half of the scoring was done before the ladies even got on stage.

Academics, a culmination of their GPA, performance in AP classes and SAT/PSAT scores, is 25 percent of each girl’s total score; and their performance in an interview before the evening performance counts for another 25 percent.

The remaining three categories are judged by a separate panel during the evening program, at the end of which scholarships are announced for each category and the year’s Distinguished Young Woman is crowned. Talent is worth 20 percent of their total score and a performed fitness routine and self-expression, where each girl answers a question, are 15 percent each.

“What we’re trying to find is a well-rounded young lady,” said Kornegay Ringer. Distinguished Young Women’s motto is “be your best self,” which means “being healthy, being active, being involved, being responsible and being studious,” she said.

Academics is judged by a panel of educational professionals outside of Wasco County, and the rest of the categories are judged by a separate panel, also from outside of Wasco County, which Kornegay Ringer said is to ensure impartiality.

Having a panel of judges that did not know their backgrounds or families was a relief for the girls. “What you put on the table is what they saw,” Linebarger said.

Linebarger, Mann and Kirchhofer agreed that learning interview skills and how to carry themselves was one of the biggest takeaways from the program.

Distinguished Young Woman also offers a free life skills program, including workshops and online resources to support skills like interviewing, public speaking, filling out FAFSA forms and building self-confidence.

For more information on the program, Nañez’ trip to nationals and Kirchhofer’s to state, visit distinguishedyw.org or the Wasco County program’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DYWofWascoCo.