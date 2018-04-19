For the Record for April 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 20, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 17, 5:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2000 block of West 7th Street. Motorhome rolled out in front of a vehicle causing it to crash into a fence. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to East 15th and Nevada streets Tuesday morning after a caller reported a neighbor’s dog was running loose again. Dog was picked up and returned to the owner. The owner was issued a citation and a report was taken.

Billy Joe Taylor, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Jose Luis Morga Lomas, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near West 10th and Myrtle streets on two local warrants for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 400 block of West 9th Street.

An informational report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 2400 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported his vehicle was impounded but he had not had time to change the name on the title. The previous owner took the vehicle out of impound and would not give the vehicle to the new owner. The incident is under investigation.

Anthony J. Tarnasky, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop near West 9th and Walnut streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An assault report was taken Tuesday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported she was assaulted by another female. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East 14th Street early Wednesday morning after a caller reported his brother was having a breakdown and was breaking things in the home. Subject was located and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A police officer’s hold report was taken.

A telephonic harassment report was taken early Wednesday morning from the 3900 block of West 6th Street.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the intersection of Browns Creek and Chenowith Creek roads Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported finding a dump site. Investigation of the rubbish yielded a suspect from Maupin. Suspect was contacted who admitted to dumping the trash. She was cited and released for littering within 100 yards of water. A report was taken.

An informational report was taken Tuesday evening from the area of the 8600 block of Highway 30 after a female caller dialed 911 to report a police officer had been shot. When the female was being questioned regarding her location she would not answer. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

Trooper stopped for a disabled vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Inside were a male and female subject sleeping. When the trooper attempted contact, the female passenger appeared to hide something. Consent search yielded a methamphetamine pipe and a plastic bag with white powdery residue. The passenger was cited and released for possession of me thamphetamine.

Regional Jail

Nikolas Kyle Jest Williams, 26, Carson, Wash., was jailed Tuesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Samuel Joseph Roberts, 31, Vancouver, Wash., was jailed Tuesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Andres Flores, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday at community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.