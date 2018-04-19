Seniors honored at Riverhawk track meet Athletes end home slate with several personal and season bests

In a final show of appreciation, The Dalles track and field program offered congratulations and high praise to 15 seniors before a three-team meet held Tuesday at Sid White Field.

On the boys’ side, Caleb Miller, Victor Spitzer, Jonathan Knotts, Bill Burns, Ian Fitzgerald, Michael Lantz, Philip Dunagan, Cameron Perez and Glenn Breckterfield were announced on the loudspeaker and joined their parents for photos and well wishes.

Aileen Luna-Lopez, Kimberly Bobadilla, Kendyl Kumm, Lizzett Piza, Ariana Serafini, Paulina Finn and Bailey Nearing had their names called and gathered on the track where they have put countless hours of work on in practice.

The Dalles head coach Garth Miller applauded this groups tireless effort and dedication to the sport over the years.

“As a coaching staff, we have enjoyed working with this large group of seniors,” Miller said.

“Each one brings a unique contribution to our team and they will be hard to replace. We wish each of them the best, as they transition from high school,” he added.

While facing Hood River Valley and Glenwood, Wash., Miller saw this meet as a chance to mix and match athletes in several different events and the Riverhawks responded by posting 58 personal records and 17 first-place outcomes.

The girls’ squad racked up 11 of those wins, led by Kumm, who scored a season-best height of 14-feet-9 inches in the long jump for an individual victory. She joined Addie Klindt, Jenna Miller and Jordyn Hattenhauer for a top output in the 4x100-meter relay with a final tally of 52.15 seconds.

Finn, Emma Mullins, Jenna Miller and Liz Tapia also claimed first place in the 4x400-meter relay after a mark of 4:25.06.

In his last home race, Lantz captured first place in the 800 with his 2:09.40, Dunagan added a win in the shotput (41-7) and discus (126-0), and Fitzgerald notched top billing in the javelin (145-3).

Other male athletes taking wins Wednesday were Denver Neill in the 200 (25.11), Will Evans in the 110-meter hurdles (21.27) and Josh Nisbet in the triple jump (39-7.50, a personal record).

The 4x100-meter relay squad of Evans, Steven Preston, Steven Stanley and Yordi Sanchez took hold of first place with a 46.14.

Added to the 11 overall wins for the girls, Emily Adams stood alone with a personal-record mark of 13.61 in the 100-meter race, Mullins had a 1:02.82 to clinch her personal-best time in the 400 and Tapia placed first in the 800 (2:41.63, a personal best).

Savannah Strassheim won her 1,500-meter race after posting a 5:35.12.

Shyanne Cady set a season-best in the 100-meter hurdles (18.84) and high jump (4-6) for top honors, and sophomore Mercy I’aulualo reeled off impressive wins in the shotput (36-4.25) and discus (99-9, a personal record).

In all, the Hawks tallied 15 runner-up finishes, with Reed Twidwell doing it in the 100 (11.97) and high jump (5-6, a season-best), and Knotts in the 400 (55.48, a personal record).

Nick Caracciolo was runner-up in the 1,500 (4:46.57, a personal record).

Ayden Orion grabbed second in the shotput (38-11, a personal record) and discus (106-0), Stanley was second in the pole vault (10-0, a personal record), Noah Holloran hit for second place in the triple jump (36-5) and the 4x100-meter relay team added a second (49.36).

Taking second for the girls were Jenna Miller in the 100 (13.69, a personal record), and Aspen Cook placed second in the 800 (2:45.93, a personal record) and 1,500 (5:37.61, a season best).

Strassheim claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles (56.87), I’aulualo put in a second-place output in the javelin (84-3, a personal record) and Kumm went for a height of 8-6 in the pole vault to take hold of second place.

“We had lots of season and personal records among our junior varsity and varsity kids, which is really great to see,” coach Miller said. “The kids’ hard work is paying off for them.”

The Dalles heads to Hermiston for the Kiwanis invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.

After that, there is a junior varsity event at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, at Summit in Bend.