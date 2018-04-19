TD baseball, softball take road losses at Pendleton

Prep Baseball
Team Overall Lg.
Pendleton 9-6 3-0
HRV 8-8 2-1
Hermiston 5-10 1-2
TD 3-11 0-3
Saturday, April 21
TD at Hermiston (2), Noon
Pendleton at HRV (2), Noon
Tuesday, April 24
Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m.
HRV at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 27
TD at HRV (2), 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Prep Softball
Team Overall Lg.
Pendleton 13-1 3-0
HRV 13-1 1-1
Hermiston 8-4 1-1
TD 7-8-1 0-3
Saturday, April 21
TD at Hermiston (2), Noon
Pendleton at HRV (2), Noon
Tuesday, April 24
Hermiston at TD, 4:30 p.m.
HRV at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 26
Ridgeview at TD, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 27
Hermiston at Pendleton (2), 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 28
TD at HRV (2), Noon
Prep Baseball
Team Overall Lg.
Pilot Rock 9-2 4-1
Elgin 3-3 3-2
Gr. Union 7-8 2-2
Sherman 6-3 1-0
Culver 5-4 1-0
Union 2-8 1-3
Heppner 5-7 0-1
Dufur 2-7 0-1
West. Mc 2-10 0-2
Friday, April 20
Culver at Dufur (2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 21
Gr. Union at Pilot Rock (2), 11 a.m.
West. McEwen at Elgin (2), 11 a.m.
Sherman at Heppner (2), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 24
Sherman at Dufur, 4 p.m.
W. McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Union at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 27
G. Union at W. McEwen (2), 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 28
Dufur at Sherman (2), 11 a.m.
Heppner at Culver (2), 11 a.m.
Elgin at Union, (2), 11 a.m.
The Cherry Festival 3k, 5k, and 10k run/walk is on tap Saturday, April 28 at Dry Hollow Elementary School, starting at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7 a.m.
Medals are offered for the top 3 runners in each male and female race and ribbons will be offered to the top 3 in each age category.
This is a fundraiser for The Dalles cross country program.
Costs are $25 per person with a T-shirt and $10 without, if signed up before the pre-registration deadline date of Thursday, April 26.
On the day of, costs swell to $30 with a shirt, if available, and $15 without.
Boys and girls 18-years old and under can register for $5, with no shirt, on the day of the event.
For additional information, or to register, call Bob Thouvenel at 541-298-1119 or email rdthouvenel @gmail.com.
The Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for its Co-Ed Softball League.
A registration deadline of Monday, April 30 is set with a 16-team cap.
Players that are not currently on a team can call for placement.
Organized practices started earlier this month and regular-season games are slated to run from May 15-through-Aug. 26.
Call Stacey Ihrig for more information at 541-296-9533 or email stacey @nwprd.org.
The Dalles baseball program is holding its annual youth clinic for boys and girls ages of 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 22 at Kramer Field.
Athletes will receive in-depth instructions on the fundamentals of the game from Riverhawk coaches and current junior varsity and varsity players with hitting, pitching and fielding drills covered on several of the fields.
Attendees must bring all necessary equipment, such as gloves, cleats, bats and baseball clothing in order to participate.
Costs are set at $50 per child and fees include a free t-shirt.
For more information, call head coach Steve Sugg at 541-980-4594.
The Dalles High School cheer team head coach Kelsey Wallace announced that the program is hosting open gym from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday evening, starting on April 18 at the Wahtonka Gymnasium.
Prospective athletes can stunt and work on their skills before May tryouts.
If there are any questions, email coach Wallace at kelseyesugg@live.com.
Release waivers will be available in the athletic office at the high school.
The Dalles baseball team had an 8-7 lead through four innings, but errors and erratic pitching helped Pendleton score nine runs in the final two innings in a 16-8 loss Tuesday at Bob White Field in Pendleton.
Offensively, the Riverhawks notched 10 hits, including a home run off the bat of Zach Anderson, received three walks and three hit batters.
Anderson popped his first-career varsity grand slam to draw TD to within a 5-4 deficit and then Dominic Smith capped the five-run third frame with an RBI single to score Henry Lee, who was hit by a pitch following Anderson’s round tripper.
TD stranded 10 runners, seven in scoring position.
Anderson went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and five RBI; Smith added two hits in his four at-bats with two RBIs; and Lee added a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch in two at-bats with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ben Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice; Dalles Seufalemua went 1 for 2 with a walk and a hit by pitch; Baily Hajicek finished 1 for 2 with a run scored; Jordan Wetmore tallied a single and was hit by a pitch in four at-bats; and both Gabe Helseth and Mac Abbas scored a run apiece.
Wetmore got the start and tossed two innings of three-hit ball, allowed three runs, with two walks and two strikeouts for the no-decision.
Anderson, Spencer Honald and Nelson pitched the last five frames and combined to give up 13 runs, eight earned, on six hits with 12 walks and three strikeouts.
Now riding a three-game losing streak, TD (3-11 overall, 0-3 league) looks to get back on track in a league doubleheader starting at noon Saturday in Hermiston versus the No. 21-ranked Bulldogs (5-10, 1-2).
Just three days after being swept by Pendleton in a Columbia River Conference doubleheader, The Dalles softball squad stayed in contention with the No. 2-ranked Buckaroos, down 4-0 through three innings, until a six-run fourth-inning outburst gave the home team a 10-0 mercy-ruled victory Tuesday in Pendleton.
TD had its best chance to score in the second inning, trailing by a 1-0 margin, as Maddie Troutt singled, Emma Smith doubled, and Emma Weir walked to load the bases with two outs.
Pendleton starting pitcher Lauren Richards then struck out the next batter on three pitches to retire the side.
The Hawks had one base runner over the final three innings, a two-out single by Troutt.
All told, The Dalles posted three hits, with Troutt going 2 for 2, Smith ending up 1 for 2 and Weir finishing with a walk in her lone at-bat.
Pendleton (13-1 overall, 3-0 league) totaled eight hits, a walk, had six batters hit by pitches and went 6 for 6 on stolen base attempts.
Aspen Genter was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Buckaroos, and teammate Alexi Brehaut was 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.
Kilee Hoylman and Courtney Hert saw time in the circle, and combined to allow 10 runs, six earned, on three errors, with one strikeout.
No. 14 The Dalles (7-8-1, 0-3) faces No. 7 Hermiston (8-4, 1-1) at noon Saturday for a doubleheader.
The Lady Bulldogs were in Hood River on Thursday for a single league matchup.
