TD baseball, softball take road losses at Pendleton

Cherry Festival run on tap

The Cherry Festival 3k, 5k, and 10k run/walk is on tap Saturday, April 28 at Dry Hollow Elementary School, starting at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7 a.m.

Medals are offered for the top 3 runners in each male and female race and ribbons will be offered to the top 3 in each age category.

This is a fundraiser for The Dalles cross country program.

Costs are $25 per person with a T-shirt and $10 without, if signed up before the pre-registration deadline date of Thursday, April 26.

On the day of, costs swell to $30 with a shirt, if available, and $15 without.

Boys and girls 18-years old and under can register for $5, with no shirt, on the day of the event.

For additional information, or to register, call Bob Thouvenel at 541-298-1119 or email rdthouvenel @gmail.com.

Registration days set for softball

The Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for its Co-Ed Softball League.

A registration deadline of Monday, April 30 is set with a 16-team cap.

Players that are not currently on a team can call for placement.

Organized practices started earlier this month and regular-season games are slated to run from May 15-through-Aug. 26.

Call Stacey Ihrig for more information at 541-296-9533 or email stacey @nwprd.org.

TDHS baseball is offering clinic

The Dalles baseball program is holding its annual youth clinic for boys and girls ages of 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 22 at Kramer Field.

Athletes will receive in-depth instructions on the fundamentals of the game from Riverhawk coaches and current junior varsity and varsity players with hitting, pitching and fielding drills covered on several of the fields.

Attendees must bring all necessary equipment, such as gloves, cleats, bats and baseball clothing in order to participate.

Costs are set at $50 per child and fees include a free t-shirt.

For more information, call head coach Steve Sugg at 541-980-4594.

TD cheer to host open gyms

The Dalles High School cheer team head coach Kelsey Wallace announced that the program is hosting open gym from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday evening, starting on April 18 at the Wahtonka Gymnasium.

Prospective athletes can stunt and work on their skills before May tryouts.

If there are any questions, email coach Wallace at kelseyesugg@live.com.

Release waivers will be available in the athletic office at the high school.