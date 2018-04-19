Veterans’ Service Office Job Fair April 20

The second annual job fair hosted by the Veterans’ Service Office of Hood River and Wasco counties, and the 1186th Military Police Company of the National Guard, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Hood River National Guard Armory, 1590 12th Street in Hood River.

The event is open to the public and offers a “one stop shopping” opportunity for people to check out jobs in the Gorge. Numerous businesses from the Gorge will participate.

Professionals will be on hand to help people prepare resumes.

Veterans wanting to inquire about benefits are asked to bring their DD214 discharge paperwork along. If that document is not available, service officers will help vets file for a new one.