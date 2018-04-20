First Foods ceremony lives on

Long ago, when the world began, the Creator called a grand council of all plants and animals. He asked each for a gift to give the helpless new humans, who needed help to survive.

The very first to come forward was salmon, which offered his body to feed the people. Water then promised to provide a home for the salmon.

The Creation Story posted on the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’ website explains that both water and salmon were to be honored for their sacrifices, which is done through the First Salmon Feast each year.This religious ceremony must occur before open fishing can take place.

“The feasts follow the fish runs and every longhouse upriver will have something similar,” said Gloria Jim, whose father, Howard, was once chief of the Wy’am tribe.

The current chief is Olson Meanus Jr.

Gloria helped prepare the Wy’ am feast at Celilo Village on April 14 that drew representatives from the Warm Springs, Yakama and Nez Perce tribes, as well as non-Native residents of surrounding communities.

“Everyone can come and eat fish with us,” said Jim.

She said Celilo Falls, a series of cascades and waterfalls submerged by The Dalles Dam, was once one of the biggest fisheries of the Columbia River. For thousands of years it was a trading hub for Native Americans, and then settlers, so it is appropriate to open the feast to anyone who wants to attend.

“We welcome the people, we don’t close it to anyone,” Jim said of the ceremony, which blesses traditional foods —water, salmon, deer, roots and berries.

Men gather on the north side of the longhouse for the ceremony and women on the south side. The floor in the middle of the building is considered sacred and none but participants in the rituals can walk on it.

No photographs can be taken, and the ceremony cannot be videotaped or recorded.

Drummers play prayer songs and a brass bell is used by the tribal leader to count the song sequences.

The songs are a reminder to all generations that traditional laws must be observed; that tribal members have always been alongside the animals, trees, grass and roots that make medicines and food.

Tribal elders remind the people that they must hold the First Foods in great reverence for nourishing their body and souls.

Water is blessed at the spring ceremony and a prayer of thanksgiving said for the salmon’s homecoming. Tribal members dance and move slowly at certain times. Women leaving the floor often twirl in a circle, which Jim said is done to bring a blessing on themselves.

At periodic intervals, after a prayer is said or an exhortation given, the people raise their right arm, a gesture that Jim said is the equivalent of “Amen” in a church.

“This is a Native American worship service,” she explained.

Once the blessing is done, servers bring platters of First Foods into the longhouse. Men serve their “brothers” and women their “sisters.” Before the meal, the leader summons everyone to drink water, a reminder of its importance to sustaining life.

“This is the first run, so it is the best salmon,” said Jim of the feast.

Although the feast can differ slightly from place to place, she said the underlying message is the same.

In the Creation story, the power of speech was taken away from the animals and given to the humans. The Creator told the first people that it was their responsibility to speak for the animals because they would have no voice.

“The ceremony teaches us that, before we can eat, we have to take care of the foods coming to us,” said Jim.

“We really appreciate the people who care about the fish, the sportsmen and others,” said Delilah Begay, granddaughter of former Wy’am Chief Howard Jim and his wife, Maggie.

She said the feast reinforces the role of protector that tribal people in the Columbia Basin must take toward resource management.

“Water comes first, water is life,” she said.

Jim remembers growing up in the village and spending feast day cooking under the supervision of her mother, who demanded that the children represent their father well.

They were taught early on to seek protection of wildlife habitat.

While tribal members don’t eat as much salmon as their ancestors did, Gloria said the fish are still an important part of their diet. Almost all tribal ceremonies and celebrations include salmon.

Delilah and her sister, Lucy Begay, were head cooks for the 2018 feast.

“I started early this morning; everyone starts coming in around 6 a.m.; building the fires, getting things ready,” said Delilah.

“It has been pretty good this year, with all the people coming together to provide the fish; from the platforms and the gill netters.

“Everyone comes together, brings the roots, brings the fish, from all over Washington and Oregon. Word goes around if we are low in fish or venison; the men will go hunt or fish. The roots and berries, we gather through the year to store for the winter.”

Samuel Johnson, a resident of Wapato, Wash., started cooking the venison for the feast early in the day as well.

Three deer and three elk were prepared and cooked over an open fire, he said. The animals, which were already quartered, were trimmed of fat and sliced thin before being placed on a raised metal grill and roasted.

In the longhouse, the First Foods were served in their order of importance.

The salmon grouping includes several species, along with ecologically-related foods, such as lamprey, freshwater mussels, trout and other fish.

Mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and other four-legged hoofed animals are in the deer grouping.

The roots are cous, celery, camas and bitterroot.

Huckleberry and chokecherry are the berries served.

“It’s a cultural and a spiritual experience,” said Janet George, a Yakama tribal member, of the annual feast.