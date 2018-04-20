Letter to the Editor: Crazy bond

To the editor:

The school bond issue is crazy. Last year the estimate was $161 million, with a promise to keep the taxpayer cost in the $3 per $1,000 of property value range. Now it is $235 million and $3 per $1,000 for 50 years!

For me that will be over $600 per year, a 20 percent increase in my tax assessment (assuming no one else has a modest request, like the fire department, for example). Over 50 years this will cost me $30,000. I am already paying $260 per year on the district’s other bonds.

This is going to have a significant impact on the cost of living for the average person living here.

This is on top of the $839.78 per year we are being assessed for school district operating expenses. I appreciate the district not wanting to go to the voters repeatedly. I would not either. Over 50 years I doubt we could count on not hearing from the district again. Same thing went on with the pool bond.

Mike Baker

The Dalles

Editor’s note: The current school district bond retires in 2020 and any new tax obligation would not begin until after it retires, per the school district.