Letter to the Editor: Elect Schwartz

To the editor:

I am requesting that my friends and neighbors join me in electing Kathy Schwartz to the Wasco County Commission. Kathy would bring unique skills and professional abilities to the commission. Kathy has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in health administration.

Kathy worked as a nurse for the Wasco/Sherman Health Department for seven years before being appointed as director of the department, a position she held for eight years.

As a result, Kathy will be able to bring the perspective of a Wasco County employee and the experience of a department manager to the commission.

Kathy has hands-on experience in managing employees and in preparing and administering a budget for a sizeable county department. This experience gives Kathy a keen insight into Wasco County operations.

Let’s put Kathy Schwartz to work for us on May 15, 2018.

James M. Habberstad

The Dalles