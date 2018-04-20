Letter to the Editor: Time for Kathy

To the editor:

This is an exciting moment in our country. We are seeing a broader spectrum of people involved in the political process creating a healthier and more vibrant democracy.



Specifically, we are seeing more engagement of women. According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, women are running for office in unprecedented numbers. Wasco County is no stranger to this phenomena.

Currently, we have a strong local political candidate, Kathy Schwartz, running for Wasco County commissioner. Kathy is competent, compassionate, experienced, well-educated and has strong communication skills.

Kathy's candidacy is like a deeply rooted tree with large extending branches. Her roots are deep in Wasco County. She raised her family in The Dalles and has dedicated her professional life here as a public health nurse. Most importantly, Kathy is the type of person to reach out, bringing more diverse voices to the table. Her style of leadership is to study an issue, ask challenging questions while also actively listening to other points of view.

Kathy is a bridge builder. I have been especially impressed with her depth of relationships with members in the Hispanic community. Kathy has earned their trust as an advocate through her many years of public service.

It is time. It is time for Wasco County to have greater gender balance in local politics. We are fortunate to have such a qualified candidate.

Join me in voting for Kathy Schwartz in the May 2018 election.

Mary Jo Commerford

The Dalles