Letter to the Editor: Vote Runyon

To the editor:

Dear Wasco County citizens, I am honored and proud to talk to you in this letter about a great former colleague that I have had the pleasure to work with in past years, Commissioner Rod Runyon.

I have had the pleasure of serving on many local committees as well as down in Salem at the Association of Counties (AOC) with Rod. I can tell you personally that no one in government works as hard for his constituents as Commissioner Runyon. His passion for veterans and their needs is what sets Commissioner Runyon apart from all others.

Commissioner Runyon is a proven asset to Wasco County in his ability to handle difficult situations and carry a heavy county work load yet at the same time get results in a timely manner.

He has been key in securing state funding for things such as the fiber optic build to Maupin, the Wamic Grade/Dufur Valley road project and getting Wasco County more road funding with changes in the funding formula for counties in the state gas tax-transportation bill.

Wasco County is lucky to have commissioner Runyon’s continued leadership. Commissioner Rod Runyon is the right choice for Wasco County.

Patrick C. Perry

Former Wheeler County Judge

Fossil