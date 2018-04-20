Letter to the Editor: Yes on Schwartz

To the editor:

As I approach retirement age, and think about my and my family’s changing needs, I can’t help but worry about the possibility that I will need more and more help.

I’m happy to see that at least one candidate for Wasco County Commissioner Position #3 – Kathy Schwartz – is also concerned about support services for the elderly. I see on her website that she is asking important questions about changes coming to the local agency responsible for several programs, most notably Meals on Wheels.

I don’t feel comfortable with this vital local service being run by bureaucrats a hundred or more miles away, and neither does Kathy. I’m voting for Kathy Schwartz to help keep this program local.

Stephen Pickering

The Dalles