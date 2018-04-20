Looking back on April 22, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

A new spill experiment is pouring past The Dalles Dam to test how much water is really necessary to sweep salmon smolt to sea. A high volume of water — 64 percent of the river’s flow — spills over the dam one day, followed by a lower volume (30 percent) the next.

It’s time again for the annual rose sale, sponsored by The Dalles Rotary Club. Through April 25, the Rotary club will deliver long-stemmed roses (variety of colors) in a box for $20 a dozen. The Dalles Safeway will also have roses available for purchase during this week. Proceeds finance vocational and college scholarships, student exchange activities, Christmas food baskets for the needy, and other civic projects.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Legislators from four Northwest states are banding together to get a voice in federal salmon recovery plans. Lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana on Tuesday announced the creation of the Legislative Task Force on River Governance. State Rep. Dave Mastin, R-Walla Walla, said lawmakers in all four states are concerned that their governors won’t make the best decisions as they deal with the other “sovereign” entities. “This is the whole Northwest in unison saying these things,” Mastin said.

40 years ago – 1978

A $38,000 federal grant to improve ambulance-to-hospital communications in Wasco and Sherman Counties is being considered by the Department of Health and Welfare (HEW). The project would include improvement of the dispatch center at The Dalles Fire Department, a new hospital paging system, ambulance radios and remote radio base stations.

TRIVIA & TRAUMA (by Elroy King) — The subject of cloning has been the topic of many articles recently and has even reached to the weekly Chronicle Man on the Street question for this week. Cloning is the taking of a cell sample and creating an exact duplicate of the plant or animal from which the sample came. Obviously, some people would likely think that two of them are better than one, but in most instances this is probably a minority opinion.

PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI) — Safeguard against radiation exposure in operation of the Trojan nuclear power plant on the Oregon-Washington border at Rainier, Ore., came in for a stinging attack this week from a Ralph Nader organization.

MILLERSBURG, Ore. (UPI) — Teledyne Wah Chang Albany Corp. will close its zirconium metals production operations for one month this summer because of excess inventory and a decline in sales, company officials have announced.

60 years ago – 1958

State officials will be in a position “shortly after the first of May” to hold “firm discussions” on where The Dalles by-pass on Highway 30 should be located, the city council was informed last night by a letter from State Highway Engineer W. C. Williams.

It wasn’t planned that way by firemen, but when old house at Ninth and Trevitt streets was set on fire last night hundreds of spectators were on hand. Crowd watched with interest as fire was beaten back several times during firemen’s training exercise. Small fry got an extra thrill by being permitted to mount one of the department’s engines. After fire had served its practice value, house was allowed to burn to the ground.

A warning of frost was sounded today by the Weather Bureau as lower temperatures were forecast for The Dalles and Hood River Valley.

Details of a proposed home show in The Dalles on June 27, 28 and 29, which he has been discussing with the retail trade committee, were outlined to directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce at their weekly luncheon meeting yesterday by Ben Holcomb.

Dalles City will compete with private firms on bids for construction of the estimated $65,981.06 1958 street improvement program, city councilmen decided last night.

PENDLETON (UP) — A Cessna 182 airplane with a Fresno, Calif., couple aboard was presumed down in a 300-mile radius of here today after radio reports were received that the aircraft was running out of gas.

80 years ago – 1938

A report that the Mary Gail, twin screw diesel tug which barges gasoline between Portland and Attalia, Wash., had sunk near Arlington yesterday could not be verified today. The report had been brought to The Dalles by a truck driver who came from Arlington.

Possibility that funds from the public works administration, which may be revived in President Rossevelt’s pump-priming program, might be used in the construction of the proposed recreational center at the old fairgrounds south of this city loomed today.

Mrs. Ella M. Farlow, 60, early resident of Wasco county, died last night in a local hospital. Mrs. Farlow was born February 12, 1878 in Texas, where she lived for three years before moving with her family to Nebraska. In 1899 she came to Wamic where she was married in 1900 to Mr. Farlow. The family lived at Wamic until 1925 when they came to The Dalles, where they have since resided.

Governor Charles H. Martin will be in The Dalles between 6 and 7 o’clock this evening, en route to Pendleton for attendance at meetings held by the Young Democrats of Oregon, according to word received here from Portland. George C. Blakeley announced that a group of local citizens interested in Martin’s candidacy would meet with the governor, probably at a dinner meeting held at the hotel.

BERLIN, April 22. (UP) — Berlin newspapers were critical today of reports that the United States was prepared to sell military type airplanes to the British government. “It would be difficult to reconcile a real policy of neutrality with such military deliveries,” said the Lokalanzeiger.

100 years ago – 1918

“The American Miracle,” the building of the enormous cantonments in which hundreds of thousands of American soldiers will be housed while being trained for the big smash in France, will be shown at the Grand theatre Tuesday and Wednesday under the title of “Over Here.” “Over Here” shows the work of building a cantonment from the time the first blue print was made until the soldiers marched in to take possession.

Food Administrator Herbert Hoover has wired all states that all excess stocks of wheat flour held by public eating places, bakers, dealers and consumers may be voluntarily surrendered for the use of the army and navy and of the allies. This action has been prompted by the many voluntary offerings from different parts of the country.

The Dalles Hgh School debating team went down to defeat at the hands of the Salem high debaters in Portland Saturday night, by a decision of 2 to 1. This lets the local team out of the finals for the state championsip. The local team, which consisted of John Gavin and Francis Radcliffe, received hearty congratulations from the Portland people who heard the debate.

The box which was placed in front of Rorden’s store by the Honor Guard for cigarettes for the French soldiers, is rapidly filling.

Every pound of food produced free on board the back porch will release rolling stock to haul a pound of munitions for the armies in France. This is the suggestion of Railway Director McAdoo in reference to the garden movement, which is being patriotically directed in The Dalles by J. T. Rorick, chairman of the War Garden committee, and County Agent A. R. Chase.

NEW YORK, April 22. — In describing heretofore unrevealed German atrocities, Brand Whitlock, United States Minister to Belgium, indicates that the Prussian horrors were conducted with Prussian efficiency as a part of the plan of campaign.

AMSTERDAM, April 22.—A German writer, Captain Kuliveter, in the Lokal Anzeiger, says that the U-boats are not seeking the American transports because they are so well convoyed. Attacks are either impossible or are extremely hazardous.