For the Record for April 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday April 22, 2018

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Robert Alan Davidson, 32, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning near West 10th and Emerson streets and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Police responded to the 400 block of West 15th Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported he and his wife were having an argument that was physical.

Contact was made with both parties and it was determined the argument was verbal but the caller had punched a wall in the home. The wife decided to leave to let the situation deescalate. Both were warned of their conduct.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 200 block of River Road after staff reported a subject fostered a dog but will not return it. The incident is under investigation.

Andrew William Glen Buckles, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Animal control responded to the 1500 block of East 9th Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported her husband was giving his human prescription medication to the dog.

A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of post-prison violations.

Cory Taylor Cromer, 48, Corvallis, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 2500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

Deputy assisted state police in a traffic stop Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Threemile Road.

Deputy responded to the railroad tracks near Interstate 84 and River Road early Thursday morning after railroad dispatched advised there was a subject laying on the tracks in the area.

Contact was made with a male subject in the area who denied being on the tracks. Subject was verbally warned about being on the tracks and released.

Regional Jail

Samuel Joseph Roberts, 31, Vancouver, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation. Cleveland Matthew Phillips, 43, Hermiston, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.