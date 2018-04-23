Crosstalk: A look at the Comey, Trump fight

Former FBI Director James Comey, a self-righteous partisan, told the nation in a recent TV interview that President Donald Trump was “morally unfit” to be president.

Comey made that statement, and a host of others equally untethered to the truth, while marketing his new autobiography, titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

One has to question the title on several levels, the most notable being that Comey, who was fired by Trump, obviously had no loyalty to his oath to “support and defend” the U.S. Constitution and its Rule of Law with his actions on the job.

Who’s morally unfit here?

With an almost god-like complex, Comey paints himself in the book as the savior of the nation. The man brave enough to use any means necessary to bring down a president he didn’t like.

Comey brands himself a liberal activist who deliberately made sure Hillary Clinton, his choice for president, was not held accountable for actions that would have been clearly illegal in another time, when ethics mattered more than emotion.

Former Secretary of State Clinton was exonerated by Comey despite the fact she was found by an FBI investigation to have used a private server to transmit 110 emails containing clearly marked classified information; 36 email chains containing secret information and eight chains with top secret information.

Clinton and her staff then tried to destroy all evidence related to that server. Comey labelled these illegal actions as “really sloppy.”

In fact, we have learned in recent months that Comey started drafting a letter exonerating Clinton months before key interviews had been conducted in the 2016 investigation.

In another time, the people would have demanded that Clinton be prosecuted for violating national security.

Last week, a group of House Republicans rightfully called on the Department of Justice to investigate Comey, Clinton and other federal officials involved in the email debacle.

The letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber asks for an investigation of “potential violations of federal statues” on the part of Clinton, Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Democratic operatives.

“Those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American,” stated the letter.

All these characters who served under former President Barack Obama exhibited levels of corruption that would have shocked the American people to the core when they were more grounded. These days, the knowledge of most Americans about how government is supposed to operate, and their responsibility as watchdogs, has been degraded by liberal activism in the public school system.

Comey has admitted to leaking internal memos outlining Trump’s concerns about a top staffer and his unease with the brewing Russia investigation. Comey passed the memos to a Columbia University professor who made sure they got to the New York Times. Comey said the leak was intended to prompt the appointment of a special counsel into the Russia investigation.

Republicans investigating Comey’s actions say that four of the seven memos he released contained secret or confidential information.

GOP leaders want Clinton investigated for “disguising payments to Fusion GPS,” an opposition research firm behind the Trump dossier that fueled the ongoing witch hunt to disable his presidency.

Comey admits that he didn’t tell Trump that the real collusion with Russia was perpetuated by Clinton and the Democrat Party.

Through Comey, we see how deep corruption runs in an agency that has become a powerful threat to liberty.