Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

SALEM — Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register in time to mark a ballot in the May 15 primary election is Tuesday, April 24.

As officials prepare more than 2 million ballots for election day, it doesn't hurt to double check. "A lot of people think they're registered when they're not registered," said Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess.

You can see if your registration is active, and check the status of your ballot, by visiting http://www.oregonvotes.gov and clicking on the green "My Vote" button.

You can also register to vote on the website. If you'd rather register in person, you can do so at your local county elections office.

Oregon's constitution says you must be registered to vote at least 20 days before an election to vote in that election. April 24 is also the deadline to select a political party if you want to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

Oregon does have an automatic voter registration law that, if you are eligible, registers you to vote if you go to the Department of Motor Vehicles and perform a "qualifying transaction," such as renewing your driver's license.At this point, it's best to register online or in person at a county elections office.