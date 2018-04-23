District 21 Town Hall is Tuesday, April 24

SCHOOL TOWN HALL: Learn about North Wasco County School District 21's plan to replace and improve schools throughout the district at a town hall meeting Tuesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St. in The Dalles. In addition to a presentation, there will be time for questions, comments and written feedback.
