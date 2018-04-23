The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

District 21 Town Hall is Tuesday, April 24

As of Monday, April 23, 2018

﻿

SCHOOL TOWN HALL: Learn about North Wasco County School District 21's plan to replace and improve schools throughout the district at a town hall meeting Tuesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St. in The Dalles. In addition to a presentation, there will be time for questions, comments and written feedback.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)