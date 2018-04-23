Dufur fares well at two meets

The Dufur Rangers had tough meets at the Condon-Wheeler Invite and the Portland Christian Invitational on back-to-back afternoons and totaled four wins and five seconds, as the boys scored top-5 outcomes at both venues.

At Friday’s Condon-Wheeler Invite, the 4x100-meter relay squad of Asa Farrell, Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas and Tanner Masterson set their season-best with a final time of 45.49 to take first place.

Thomas, Masterson, Cole Kortge and Kilby also joined forces in the 4x400-meter relay for the first time all season and managed a time of 3:45.00 to score top billing.

Farrell had a time of 11.14 seconds for second place in the 100 meters, Masterson picked up a personal record in the 200 after his 23.21 and Friedrick Stelzer claimed third place in the 1,500 (4:33.44) for boys’ best individual outcomes.

Kilby was sixth-best in the javelin (129-0); Wade Blake added seventh in the shotput (35-11.50); and Hunter Wagenblast had personal records in the discus (68-8), shotput (27-3.5) and 100 meters (14.87).

Dufur notched 43 points to end up in a fourth-place tie with Long Creek, behind Umatilla (106.5), Lyle (95) and Condon-Wheeler (59).

The Dufur girls reeled off 22 points wound up in a three-way tie for seventh place with Echo and Mitchell-Spray, as Umatilla (115), Ione (78) and South Wasco County (54) made up the top-3 squads.

Jessica Brown took home first place in the long jump with her 13-1, edging out teammate, Aleksei Uhalde, who notched a 12-10 for second place.

Brown set a personal record in the 100 after a fifth-place rally of 14.15, and Uhalde, a sophomore, scored fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 18.50.

At the 16th annual Portland Christian Invitational Saturday in Portland, Farrell claimed victory in the 100 and Kortge hit for runner-up finishes in both hurdle events to give the Ranger boys’ group 49.5 for fifth place in the 19-team division.

In his win, Farrell crossed the finish line in 11.70, just a shade ahead of Masterson (11.80), the third-place recipient.

Kortge hit his season-best in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.20 for second place, and he hustled home for second in the 110-meter hurdles after a time of 16.98.

Kilby, Thomas, Masterson and Farrell put out a time of 47.03 for fourth place in the 4x100-meter relay, and Farrell added fourth place in the 200 (24.30). Blake had a personal-record throw of 36-5 to take sixth place in the shotput; Stelzer tallied seventh in the 3,000 (9:58.10, a personal record); Masterson was seventh-best in the 200 (24.50); Kilby placed eighth in the high jump (4-10) and Thomas set a personal-record in the 400 (55.93).

Finishing ahead of the Dufur boys (49.5) were Portland Christian (75), Parkrose (69), Columbia Christian (55) and Santiam Christian (53).

The Ranger girls had nine points for 16th place in the girls’ standings, where Kennedy (104), Faith Bible Christian (89.5), Santiam Christian (81), Fort Vancouver, Wash. (81) and Portland Christian (64).

Uhalde had the girls’ best output of fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles with her mark of 18.96, and she established a personal-record of 14-5.5 for fifth place in the long jump.

Brown had a long jump of 13-4.25 and she added a 14.90 to seal 13th place in the 100-meter race.

Dufur hits the track at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Sherman Invitational in Moro.