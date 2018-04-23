Letter to the Editor: Great movie

To the editor:

For once, I was willing to pay the money to go watch a movie in The Dalles. I was so tired of looking to see what's playing and seeing nothing but R rated movies. I Can Only Imagine was a breath of fresh air! Thank you so much for bringing this movie to The Dalles! I am really hoping to see God's Not Dead locally as well; it stinks having to drive to Portland when I could be spending my money in our community.

Michael Holloran

The Dalles