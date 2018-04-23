Letter to the Editor: Great movie

To the editor:
For once, I was willing to pay the money to go watch a movie in The Dalles. I was so tired of looking to see what's playing and seeing nothing but R rated movies. I Can Only Imagine was a breath of fresh air! Thank you so much for bringing this movie to The Dalles! I am really hoping to see God's Not Dead locally as well; it stinks having to drive to Portland when I could be spending my money in our community.
Michael Holloran
The Dalles
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment