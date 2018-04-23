Letter to the Editor: Live up to creed

To the editor:

Wasco County’s economy is foreign trade. The largest employer is MCMC, however it is a support service. Without wheat, cherries, apples, wine and electricity, MCMC would not be here.

Neither would restaurants, barber shops and grocery stores. China, Canada, South Korea and Mexico are, in order, our top trading partners.

Local agriculture has the advantages of the Inland Water Transportation System, Interstate 84, US 97, Union Pacific Railroad, the Federal Columbia Power System fiberoptic loop and scientific farming. These advantages enable successful competition on the world market where labor cost is very small. Imposing trade war tariffs will destroy the eastern Oregon economy.

Trump’s ill-conceived tweet attacks on trading partners, NAFTA, TPP, Amazon and Boeing send the stock market into wild swings. These swings are the oligarch’s dream! Oligarchs with liquid positions can buy low and sell high. Investors in 401Ks and cash strapped ranchers and orchardist cannot follow the volatility. Family agriculture and retirement investments see wealth move from the makers to the takers.

It works like a ratchet wrench — buy-low, rise to the top, take profits, prepare to buy in the next low. Family farms have to sell to conglomerates. The tens of thousands of dollars migrate from your life’s investments obscure the peanuts you received in the “great beautiful tax cut.”

Former commissioners Ericksen, Lennox, and Holliday are profiles in Wasco County courage. The non-discrimination ordnance of 2006 positioned the county well in the world market by saying, “All things bright and beautiful, all things great and small, Wasco County welcomes them all!” The trio paid a political price for their courage. The Wasco County commission must have the courage of yore. They need to be engaged, effective participants in a diverse world economy as Trump plays fast and loose with wealth we created.



Lady U. S. Marines are on the point of all Armed Forces misogyny. The Herculean efforts of Marine Commandant General Neller cannot overcome the despicable role model of the commander-in-chief. Half our economy suffers at the hand of amoral power. Women of the armed forces are just beacons of the whole. Veterans who have the character of General Neller stand with the victims. Now is the time for 10,000 stout-hearted men to stand so soon we will have 10,000 more!



Those who align with Trump are complicit. Their time is up! Vote them out! VOTE! Exercise your birth right! Make the nation live up to its creed.

Terry Armentrout

The Dalles