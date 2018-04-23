Sherman nets six in top-5, one win

The Sherman teams had to contend with 18 other schools in their respective divisions, 13 from the 2A-through-5A ranks, and were able to rack up seven personal records at the 16th annual Portland Christian Invitational Meet Saturday in Portland.

Added to those impressive marks, Owen Christiansen came out on top in the long jump with a final distance of 19-feet-9 inches for the team’s lone win.

Also for the boys, Makoa Whitaker had a toss of 144-0 to claim second in the javelin, Christiansen was fourth-best in the triple jump with his 37-6.25, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison, Jeremy Ballesteros and Whitaker rattled off a ninth-place mark of four minutes and 1.89 seconds.

The Sherman boys were 12th amongst the 19 teams with 23 points, while the girls scored 20 points to lock down 10th plac out of 19 teams.

Desiree Winslow was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.16), Mercedez Cardona had a height of 4-6 to grab fifth in the high jump and Lexi Grenvik set a season-best time of 6:17.26 for fifth place.

Grenvik was sixth in the 3,000 (13:48.14), Jaelyn Justesen had a sixth-place leap of 27-0.5 in the triple jump, and Winslow placed seventh in the 100 (13.97).

Cardona had a personal record in the 100 (14.50), and sophomore Mana Chamoto had a pair of personal records in the 400 (1:18.83) and 800 (3:12.92)., Justesen had a shotput toss of 29-1 for a personal record, and Cardona tallied ninth place after a 13-8.5 to secure a personal record in the long jump.

Sherman is slated to participate in the Mount Adams Invitational in Glenwood, Wash. at 2 p.m. Wednesday.