SWC girls third at CW Invite

Following her record-breaking efforts at the Mustang Invitational last week in Heppner, South Wasco County senior Ana Popchock scored victories in both hurdles events and claimed first place in the triple jump to help the Redsides to 54 points and third place at the Condon-Wheeler Invite Friday in Condon.

Popchock had personal-record times in the 100-meter hurdles (16.20 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.02), and she notched a 35-0.25 to take first place in her triple jump event.

She also added a toss of 90-feet-11 inches to reel off third place in the javelin.

Abbie Silvey locked down runner-up in the discus (80-11), Abby Birman set a season record in the 800 (3:06.19) and Maddie Gragg added a toss of 28-10.5 for fourth place in the shotput.

Gragg was sixth in the discus (72-11) and javelin (78-7) and Silvey went for a toss of 25-9 for seventh in the shotput.

Umatilla won the girls’ division with 115 points, and was followed up by Ione (78), SWC (54), Prairie City (48) and Horizon Christian (33).

For the Redsides boys, Nate Boettner set personal records in the 100 (13.34) and javelin (70-2), and the freshman scored 10th place in the long jump (13-4.5).

Marshall Bell picked up a personal record in the javelin (72-11), was 12th in the long jump (12-11) and he hit for 10th place in the 800 meters after a time of 2:58.90.

Freshman Haiden Perez tallied a personal record of 51-9 in the discus.

SWC takes a road trip to Glenwood, Wash. for the Mount Adams Invitational at 2 p.m. Wednesday.