TD racks up 35 personal records at Kiwanis Meet

The Dalles track and field team posted 35 personal records and the girls’ squad had 18 make podium, including wins by Emma Mullins and Paulina Finn to score third-place honors at the 10-team Kiwanis Twilight Invitational Meet Friday at Hermiston High School.

While the girls notched two wins and 16 personal records, the boys notched 19 personal records, had 18 of them place, and totaled 72.33 points to capture fifth place in the team standings.

“I am super-impressed with these girls’ progress. They work hard and have a real desire to win,” TD head coach Garth Miller said. “We are starting to see more guys pick up points, so that is paying dividends, as shown in our team placing. It was a competitive meet and many of these guys are stepping up their game as we draw closer to the district meet.”

Mullins set her season-best of two minutes and 27.71 seconds in her winning 800-meter effort, and Finn hit for a height of five-feet to take hold of first place in the high jump.

Kendyl Kumm had a runner-up placing in the long jump after a personal-record leap of 15-11.50, and the senior notched a top height of 8-6 to score third place in the pole vault.

Mercy I’aulualo secured second place in the shotput with her personal-record distance of 36-8, the 4x400-meter relay group of Hanna Ziegenhagen, Mullins, Jenna Miller and Finn tallied a 4:16.98 to grab second place.

In 2k steeplechase, Savannah Strassheim enjoyed a final mark of 8:30.59 to score fourth place and the 4x100-meter relay team of Addie Klindt, Jenna Miller, Kumm and Emily Adams went for a 51.84 for fourth place.

Emily Johnson placed fifth in the 3,000 (12:00.82), Tressa Wood posted a season-best 5:16.97 to get fifth in the 1,500, Ziegenhagen hit for fifth in the 800 (2:31.97) and Jenna Miller tacked on fifth in the triple jump following a personal-record of 31-6.75.

Those final marks gave the Riverhawk girls’ squad 87 points for third place, behind Kamiakin, Wash. (164) and Hermiston (144). Pendleton (68) was in fifth place.

The Kamiakin, Wash. boys’ group completed the double sweep with 170 points, besting Chiawana (152), La Grande (101), Hermiston (83), The Dalles (72.33) and Pendleton (68.33) in the 10-team field.

Samuel Alvarez won the boys’ 3k steeplechase with his personal-record time of 10:19.47; Justin Conklin tallied second place in the high jump with his 6-2; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Bill Burns, Denver Neill, Jack Bonham and Jonathan Knotts placed second overall after their 3:36.16.

Rey Aviluz claimed third in the 3k steeplechase (10:38.42), Philip Dunagan added a 127-7.5 in the discus to get fourth place, Conklin garnered a personal-record mark of 15.42 to secure fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles, and Josh Nisbet picked up fourth place in the triple jump with his personal-record distance of 40-11.

The boys’ 4x100-meter relay group of Reed Twidwell, JR Scott, Neill and Yordi Sanchez had a mark of 45.51 for fifth place; Ian Fitzgerald placed fifth in the javelin (142-2.5); Knotts grabbed sixth in the high jump (5-8); Gabe Lira notched sixth in the 3,000 (9:44.76); Glenn Breckterfield claimed sixth in the 300-meters (42.91, a personal record); and Dunagan ended up sixth in the shotput (40-10).

The Dalles heads to Bend at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Summit Junior Varsity Meet, then travels to Gresham to participate in the Dean Nice Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.