Dufur loses two versus Culver

The Dufur Rangers mustered just six hits, one walk and a hit by pitch and 18 strikeouts in a doubleheader sweep loss by final scores of 6-0 and 10-0 to Culver in league action Friday at Dufur City Park.

In the first game, Dufur starter Louis Red Cloud held the Culver bats to two unearned runs through four frames, when they finally added some distance with a four-run fifth.

Red Cloud gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits, with one walk, two hit batters and five strikeouts in his five innings to get the loss. Dufur committed four errors in the field.

Red Cloud and Russell Peters were both 1 for 3, Justin Eiesland posted a double in his three at-bats and Parker Wallace reached on a walk.

Culver scored five runs in the first two innings and put the mercy rule into effect with a five-run fifth in a 10-0 second-game triumph.

Dufur managed three hits and had a hit batter, as Curtis Crawford went 1 for 2, Red Cloud was 0 for 1 with a hit by pitch, and Eiesland went 2 for 2 with a double.

The Rangers’ 6-7-8-9 hitters went a combined 0 for 8 with five strikeouts.

Dufur starter Jackie Culps got the losing decision, as he allowed seven runs, four earned, on five hits, three walks and a hit batter in four innings.