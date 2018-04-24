Hawks place 11th at High Desert Challenge TD’s Vassar and Telles are only golfers to put up less than 100

Monday’s High Desert Challenge proved to be a challenge for The Dalles boys’ golf team that had hit the links against a highly-skilled field without the services of Jacob Ford.

Tyler Vassar carded a team-best 82 on his scorecard for 17th place, and Aidan Telles followed with his 85 to score 23rd place, out of 57 golfers on the par-72 Tetherow Golf Club Course in Bend.

Although the weather ranged from 54 to 61 degrees, with a little breeze, the Links Course presented its normal challenges, but the greens were slower than usual due to the delay in the healing process after winter.

After Vassar and Telles, Spencer Taylor put up eight double bogeys, four bogeys and two pars to end up tied for 53rd place with a 110. David Adams went for four double bogeys, three triple bogeys and a bogey to get his 138, and Jonathan Snodgrass posted three bogeys and a double bogey enroute to a 144.

“In this tournament, The Dalles boys struggled, as we have some young and inexperienced players who have never experienced a links course, and coupled with that have difficulties hitting out of trouble,” TD head coach Dan Telles said.

Vassar shot 40-42 in his 18-hole event, finishing with eight pars, eight bogeys, a triple bogey and the team’s lone birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.

He notched five pars, three bogeys and a triple bogey on the back-nine.

As for Aidan Telles, he was tied for 14th through nine holes after a three-over par 39, but tallied six bogeys, two double bogeys and a par on the final nine holes for a 46 to get his 85.

Overall, the second-year player hit nine bogeys, seven pars and two double bogeys.

Klamath Union’s Craig Ronne dominated the field with a two-under par 70 to gain medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Andrew Watts, of Thurston, (71) and two better than Summit’s William Fleck (72).

Summit combined for a 311 to pick up team honors by one stroke over Rocky Mountain (312).

Clackamas (337), Lincoln (339), Klamath Union (364), Bend (371), Ridgeview (375), Hermiston (387), Pendleton (388), David Douglas (393), The Dalles (415), and Thurston (436) represented the rest of the 12 teams.

After Wednesday’s tournament in Marist, The Dalles has one final event slated for Monday, April 30 in Prineville.