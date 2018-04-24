Housing, skill center considered for CGCC

A 72-unit student housing complex and a skill center are proposed for the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles and must be built by 2022, the condition set by a state grant of $7.3 million.

The proposed Treaty Oak Skills Center and campus housing project includes a skill center with attached structure and two main housing buildings, costing $14.6 million.

Three pads of land prepared in 2008 are ready to be built on, said Dan Spatz, CGCC’s community outreach manager.

The skill center and housing are bundled as one project because the state has permitted the college to use investment in student housing as a dollar-for-dollar match for its funding.

A business model provided by Leland Consultant Group recommends that the match be a minimum $3.5 million grant with the balance of $3.8 million taken as a loan or private investment.

The loan repayment would come from rent, which would not exceed $650 a month per unit. “We want to keep that rent as affordable as possible,” said Spatz. “This would allow Columbia Gorge Community College to become a destination institution.”

Leland was hired to complete an economic feasibility analysis of on-campus housing after The Dalles City Council voted in November to contribute $30,000 towards the analysis. The results were presented to the college in March along with a student housing survey completed by CGCC’s marketing and community outreach department.

It surveyed current and prospective CGCC students and their parents, as well as community members, to see if there is a demand for affordable on-campus student housing. The survey found that the need is there.

Of the 151 current CGCC students who responded, 49 percent said they rent in the area surrounding CGCC’s The Dalles campus and 72 percent said finding affordable housing was a challenge. And 92 percent agreed that having on-campus student housing would make CGCC more attractive to prospective students. Each of the 10 prospective students surveyed said on-campus housing would make them more likely to attend.

One particular statistic, however, truly sold Spatz on the need for affordable student housing: 10 percent of the students surveyed said they are staying in a shelter, a car, or on the street.

“We cannot have that,” Spatz said.

Though on-campus housing would most directly benefit students, he said, the facilities could have other uses in the summer when classes are out of session; namely, providing temporary housing for seasonal workers and wildland firefighters.

“If you build housing, you have to have the business case to support it throughout the entire year,” said Spatz.

The college is using the results of another survey to build the business case for the skills center. In an ongoing survey asking local businesses what positions they are having difficulty filling and what skills are most valuable to them as an employer, technical skills were identified as a high-level need.

The 35 businesses that have participated in the survey that began late last year identified a high need for healthcare professionals and general business skills like office management and customer service, as well as trade skills like welding and construction trades. Electricians, mechanics, machinists, culinary workers and millwrights are in high demand.

Soft skills like work ethic and critical thinking are already taught in college classes, Spatz said, but CGCC is lacking in the facilities needed to teach trade skills. The college currently offers some technical education programs and courses, such as welding and mechanical systems, but not enough to satisfy the current need.

“There is such a long list of well-paying jobs within our area, and you don’t need an advanced degree to apply for some of them,” he said.

The proposed skills center would include a space to expand the college’s existing welding classes into a full-fledged program and support programs for machining, auto/diesel mechanics, additive manufacturing, HVAC installation and construction trades.

It would also have a weight room and potentially a teaching kitchen for a culinary arts program. The center would partner with North Wasco County School District 21 with the goal of expanding dual enrollment and supporting high school transition to community college.

It would also have an attached fire district equipment bay for fire sciences and emergency response training, staffed by Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue in partnership with their apprentice program.

MCF&R is building six units—independent of the proposed CGCC campus housing and separately funded—to support their apprenticeship program.

The idea of a skills center at CGCC is nothing revolutionary, Spatz said, acknowledging that part of the college’s role is to prepare students for successful careers.

“If we’re going to grow as a college, we need both. We need a training space, and we need a place for students to live,” he said.

If the college can assure the state that it can match the $7.3 million for the bond with investment in student housing, CGCC will have three years to construct the skills center and the two housing structures.

The clock on that construction period would begin in the spring of 2019 when the college receives the bond for the skills center.

An extension would likely be possible so long as significant progress is shown at the end of that time frame, Spatz said.

All elements of the project are contingent on approval from CGCC’s president and board—a process that is slightly complicated by the college’s transition to a new president, Dr. Marta Yera-Cronin, who will officially start work July 1.

Yera-Cronin is aware of the proposal, Spatz said, but will need time to get up to speed.

If approved, the next step for the college would be to source the housing funds, and begin the conditional use process with the city planning department, which will take most of the rest of the year, Spatz said.

The project has recently been named a top priority by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District.