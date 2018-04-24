Riverhawk girls score season-best

With each passing tournament, The Dalles head coach Amy Wilson continues to be amazed.

The Lady Riverhawks had two personal bests from Lydia and Bella Evans, Samantha Stansbury posted her best tournament score, and Jaeden Biehn was two strokes behind her top marks, as they combined for a team-best 475 at Monday’s Mountain View Invite at Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend.

“Awbrey Glen is, by far, the most difficult course they’ve played this year, and again, they improved their scores from the last tournament,” Wilson said. “We had personal bests and our lowest team score, so it just goes to show that they just keep getting better every week.”

Lydia Evans and Stansbury matched with team-lows of 113, Bella Evans added a 123, and Biehn came close to her career-best with 126 strokes on the par-72 course.

Of the seven complete teams signed up for action, Bend High School annihilated the field with its combined 335, besting Summit by 49 shots (384).

Pendleton (409), Ridgeview (431), Crook County (459), The Dalles (475) and Mountain View (479) made up the rest of the team standings.

Taking home medalist recognition was Summit’s Sophie Dalfonsi, who wound up with a six-over par 78 for a one-stroke victory over Summit’s Olivia Loberg (79).

Kaylie Hayes, of Bend, added an 80 to secure third place; Virginia Felder, also of Bend, had an 82 for fourth; Pendleton’s Megan George placed fifth with an 85; and Bend’s Grace West (90) wound up sixth.

Bend’s Megan McCleary (91), along with Ridgeview’s Sage Schull (91), were tied for seventh place; Crook County’s Macy Goehring was ninth after her 97; and Pendleton’s Rylee Harris got 10th place with a 99.

Up next for the Lady Riverhawks is the two-day Special District 2 Golf Tournament on May 6-7 at Sunriver Golf Course with tee times set at 11:30 a.m. on both days.