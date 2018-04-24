Sherman impresses after sweep wins over Heppner

The Sherman raised their season-best winning streak to five games after a road doubleheader sweep over Heppner by scores of 13-12 and 15-4 in Blue Mountain Conference baseball play Saturday in Heppner.
Heppner led 5-1 after one frame, 9-3 through three and 9-5 entering the top of the fifth when the Huskies rallied for five runs, capped by a three-run home run by Treve Martin, which vaulted Sherman to a 10-9 lead.
The Mustangs added a single run in the bottom of the fifth to even the score at 10-all, until the Huskies used a three-run seventh-inning surge to go ahead, 13-10.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sherman senior Brett Troutman allowed a two-run home run to get Heppner to within a 13-12 deficit, but he settled in and struck out the final two batters on seven pitches to preserve the win.
Wade Fields pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief and allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks for his first varsity win.
From the top of the order, Jacob Justesen was 4 for 5 with a triple, two stolen bases, four runs scored and an RBI, as the Huskies pounded out 13 hits, five for extra bases, to go along with six walks.
Bradley Moe was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs; Martin went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs; and Troutman added two doubles, three walks, a run and an RBI in two official at-bats.
Trey Homer had a hit and two RBIs, Jace Troutman and Fields posted a hit and a run scored each, and both Jacob Shandy and Diego Valdez scored a run apiece.
Looking to add the knockout blow on Heppner in Saturday’s finale, Sherman rapped out 12 hits and received seven walks as it broke open a 3-2 lead with an eight-run fourth and a four-run fifth frame.
Justesen went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, four runs and an RBI; Moe had two hits in three at-bats with a walk, two runs and three RBIs; and Troutman notched a hit, a walk, two runs and two RBIs in three at-bats.
Martin went 1 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs; Jace Troutman was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI; and Shandy was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
Valdez totaled two hits, a walk, three runs scored and RBI, and both Homer and Fields each walked and drove in a run.
Justesen got the start for the No. 8-ranked Huskies and allowed four runs, three earned, as he tossed a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts, six walks and a hit batter to get the win.
Sherman hosts the Dufur Rangers for a Blue Mountain Conference baseball doubleheader at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Moro.
