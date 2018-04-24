TD baseball nearly sweeps, but settles for split Riverhawks take nightcap by a 7-6 final margin

A bounce here or a big hit there and The Dalles baseball team could have pulled off a doubleheader sweep or been swept.

As it was, through six hours of varsity action, the Riverhawks lost the first game by a 7-6 score on a walk-off hit by pitch, but then rebounded in the second game with two runs in the top of the seventh to secure a come-from-behind 7-6 victory and the split Saturday in Hermiston.

Down 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning, TD used a leadoff double by Ben Nelson, a Dalles Seufalemua single, an error on a ball hit by Jose Gonzalez, a walk to Mac Abbas and Ben Schanno reached on an error for two runs.

In front by a run, TD head coach Steve Sugg sent Ben Nelson to the mound to close the game out.

The first batter, Joel Mendez, reached on an error, but Nelson struck the next batter out.

Then leadoff Andrew James whistled a line drive right to TD’s Dominic Smith at third base, and Smith fired the ball to Seufalemua at first for the double play to end the game.

Gonzalez pitched one inning and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits with three walks and a strikeout to earn the win.

Nelson got the save, with his scoreless inning of relief work.

TD starter Zach Anderson allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Offensively, the Riverhawks totaled 10 hits as Nelson fueled the charge with three hits, one double, and a run scored in four at-bats.

Gabe Helseth went 2 for 5 with an RBI; Gonzalez was 0 for 3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI; Abbas and Schanno each had a hit, a walk and a run scored, with Schanno adding a hit by pitch.

In the opening contest, the Riverhawks battled back from a 4-3 deficit with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Bulldogs scored twice to tie the game at 6-apiece with the bases loaded when Jordan Ramirez was hit by a pitch for the walk-off victory, 7-6.

RBI triple from Nelson that drove in Smith, who led off with a walk, and Nelson scored on an error.

Seufalemua reached on a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball, which Henry Lee cashed in on an RBI single, making it a 6-4 TD cushion.

Hermiston answered with three runs on no hits, with three walks, two hit batters and an error.

Jacob Wetmore got the starting nod for the Hawks, and the right-hander allowed four runs, all unearned, on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in the no-decision, as TD committed seven errors.

Wetmore added three hits in four at-bats, as TD totaled 12 hits and two walks, but stranded nine runners.

Nelson went 3 for 4 with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI; Gonzalez had two hits and a run scored in four at-bats; and Smith was 2 for 3 with a walk, a run and an RBI.

The Dalles travels to Hood River for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday night.