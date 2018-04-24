TD takes road sweep loss

In two games at Hermiston Saturday, The Dalles softball squad lost the first game, 7-6, and ended up losing the nightcap in mercy-ruled fashion, 15-5, in Columbia River Conference play in Hermiston.

Faced with a five-game losing skid to start league, TD head coach Kim Kiser knows things will turn around enough for her team make a late-season postseason charge.

“Our esteem is low and the frustration is apparent because sometimes the score doesn’t tell how well we played, but I know that if we can regroup, we can still have a chance,” Kiser said. “Every loss is on me and every win is on them. It’s a tough start, but we can always finish strong. Like the girls tell each other during the game, ‘I believe.’”

TD had its best opportunity to come out on top in the first game, which they rebounded from a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, until a two-run Hermiston surge vaulted them to a 7-6 triumph.

As part of TD’s seventh-inning rally, Bailey LeBreton singled, advanced to second base on a passed ball and swiped third base.

Mikayla Kelly drove her in with an RBI groundout to make it a 5-4 contest.

Jodi Thomasian and Emma Weir then added back-to-back singles and Kilee Hoylman drove in Thomasian with a single. Weir eventually scored on a steal of home to move the Riverhawks ahead, 6-5.

Needing only three outs to get the win, LeBreton retired the first two batters on two groundouts.

But, two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch moved Hermiston to a 6-all tie with the bases loaded.

The 2-1 pitch got past the Riverhawk catcher, which allowed Preslee Puton to score the winning run.

LeBreton tossed five innings of eight-hit ball with two walks, a hit batter and a strikeout, as five of the six runs allowed were earned.

LeBreton went 2 for 2 with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI; Emma Smith added a hit, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs in two official at-bats; and Kelly was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Maddie Troutt went 1 for 3 with a double and a run; Hoylman had a hit, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run; and Thomasian was 1 for 4 with a run scored.

In the second game, Hermiston jumped ahead 9-2 through two frames and capped the five-inning mercy-ruled win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the 15-5 victory and the sweep.

TD posted 11 hits and 5 for 5 on stolen bases, but left seven runners on base, four in scoring position, hit into two double plays and had two baserunners thrown out at home.

Thomasian spurred the offense from her leadoff spot, going 3 for 3 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Kathryn Bradford had two hits in three at-bats with a stolen base, LeBreton was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Hoylman tallied a hit, two stolen bases and a run scored in three at-bats.

Hannah Wallis and Smith each notched a hit and a run scored; Troutt went 1 for 2;­ and Courtney Hert was 0 for 2 with an RBI.

TD hits the road to Hood River for a re-scheduled doubleheader set for 3 p.m. Friday instead of Saturday.