Dufur school opens pantry

In a first, a food pantry will be available at Dufur School, stocked with free, healthy food. Its grand opening is this Friday, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the home economics room of the school.

The regular hours for the pantry will be on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The pantry is open to any student that attends Dufur School and their family.

Shopping at the pantry is easy; no identification or income verification materials are required. Visitors are asked to bring their own shopping bags. Anyone may shop for the family.

The venture is supported by the Oregon Food Bank.

For more information, contact McKenzie Henderson, 541-467-2509 or at mckenzie.henderson@dufur.k12.or.us.