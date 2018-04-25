Gonzalez’s gem has Hawks trending upward Senior righty scatters four hits, fans five in win over Hermiston

With their backs against the wall, The Dalles Riverhawks needed a breakthrough performance to climb back into postseason contention.

Jose Gonzalez was the right man for the job.

The senior right-hander tossed a complete-game, four-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts with no earned runs, and also added two hits and three RBIs to help lead the Riverhawks to a 5-2 victory over Hermiston in baseball action from Bob Williams Field.

The Dalles (5-12 overall, 2-4 league) is currently tied for third in the Columbia River Conference standings with Hermiston, but the Hawks now lead the series, 2-1, with one game against Hermiston remaining.

Not a bad response from a weekend split in Hermiston, where The Dalles posted a 1-1 record by identical 7-6 scores.

“It feels great to get this win, especially since last weekend when we ended up splitting with Hermiston when we knew we should have gotten both those games,” Gonzalez said. “Winning this one now, gives us the confidence knowing we can beat any of these teams in our league. Hopefully this is the start to something big for the rest of the season.”

Gonzalez received all the offensive support he would need in the bottom of the second inning, two runs off his own bat, as the Riverhawks did their damage on three singles, two walks and a hit batter.

Dalles Seufalemua singled home Ben Nelson, and two batters later, Gonzalez rifled a two-run single to right, which plated Seufalemua and Henry Lee, to make it 3-0.

TD tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on RBIs by Gonzalez and Nelson.

Hermiston (6-12, 2-4) scored a run in the the seventh and had a baserunner at second base with no outs, but Gonzalez induced three straight groundouts to end the game.

Nelson went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI; Seufalemua added two hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI in three official at-bats; Smith was 1 for 4 with a run; and Lee notched a hit, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

TD baseball heads to Hood River (9-10, 3-3) for a league doubleheader at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday.