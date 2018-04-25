Kindergarten preregistration begins May 7

Registration for children planning to attend kindergarten next fall in The Dalles public schools will take place May 7-11, during school hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at all three elementary schools.

Parents are asked to bring a birth certificate to verify that the student will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018.

Also needed are immunization records, proof of vision and dental screenings and proof of physical address. Students are required to attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neighborhood elementary school’s attendance boundaries.

Two separate documents are needed to establish physical address, such as a rental or lease agreement, a purchase or escrow agreement, annual property tax statement or a current utility bill in the parent’s name.

Needed immunizations are: five diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTaP) shots; four polio, one varicella (chickenpox); two measles/mumps/rubella (MMR); three hepatitis B; and two hepatitis A.

Register at: Chenowith Elementary, 922 Chenowith Loop Rd., (phone 541-506-3350); Colonel Wright Elementary, at 610 W. 14th St., (phone 541-506-3360); and Dry Hollow Elementary, at 1314 E. 19th St., (phone 541-506-3370).