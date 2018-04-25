Letter to the Editor: Creator always right

To the editor:

There is an instinctive but incorrect assumption that the Creator of heaven and earth must communicate with human beings using the simplest manner possible to guarantee that we will love Him.

Thus, church pastor emphasizes oversimplification. Why does pastor do this? Pastor is seeking quantity rather than what the Creator demands…quality. Intentional complexity is the deliberate Divine method by which the message is revealed. Why?



There are layers of increased complexity applied to prevent any easy, lazy, casual or effortless approach to the Divine Being. Which is another reason why you have such contempt for the Scriptures.

You see this effortless do-nothing church attitude conflicting a life principle, ye shall reap what ye sow. You ask, do The Books actually teach a concept that, if one does barely nothing, they should expect great rewards?

No, of course not.



On the other hand, the Scripture message is simple for it holds to one sound principle…common sense. The method used to teach this simple reasonable common sense message is very complex and difficult.



It takes years of dedicated personal effort from each individual in order to see the glory and majesty of the Creator, which He has hidden away in His typical 1,200 page testimony.



The very first step in understanding how to unravel this intentional complexity is circumcision. No, not the ancient ritual of cutting away the male flesh. Yes, that was vital and important in that it shadowed or projected forward to the “real” circumcision, that of the heart.

What “knife” is needed to cut away the fleshly, arrogant, know-it-all attitudes growing from the human heart? That two edged sword…the Hebrew Scriptures, Genesis to Revelation.



Only those who persevere through a constant refinement process by which the human heart is repeatedly circumcised will “see” the truth.



The physical ritual of circumcision is bloody and painful. So, too, the current “spiritual” circumcision of the heart is bloody and painful.

Where is the pain experienced? In your being. For what is actually cut away is your pride. Your arrogance. Your ignorant unenlightened opinions. Your biased conjectures and that disease of our society, religious turmoil.



This effortless approach pastor utilizes tends to minimize and mock the righteousness of the Father. The Creator is always right.

Not in the churches, though, for how can they all proclaim a correct understanding of the righteousness of the Father with endless contradictions?



Gary Fischer

The Dalles