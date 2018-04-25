Letter to the Editor: Vote Schwartz

To the editor:

Kathy Schwartz brings not only governmental management experience but also private industry experience if she is elected to the Wasco County commission on May 15.

After Kathy left her position as director of Wasco/Sherman Health Department, where she managed a county department, she and her husband, Dr. John Schwartz, moved to Alaska.

Upon Kathy’s return home in January 2011, she was employed by Mid-Columbia Medical Center as director of Clinic Nursing Operations for the outpatient clinics, until she retired in 2016. In that position, Kathy managed employees and also dealt with government healthcare regulations.

These positions give Kathy management experience in both a governmental and private industry setting. This breadth of managerial experience would be an asset to the Wasco County commission.

Please join with me in voting for Kathy Schwartz on May 15.

Dolores Habberstad

The Dalles