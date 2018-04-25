For the Record for April 26, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 26, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

April 19, 11:17 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 93. Driver of vehicle two was westbound when vehicle one clipped the back left corner of vehicle two’s trailer. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.

April 19, 12:38 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 139. Vehicle one was eastbound when it drifted off the road and hit a dirt embankment. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Wasco County

April 21, 4:41 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Maupin. Motorcyclist crashed his vehicle and needed an ambulance. A report was taken.

The Dalles City

April 23, 6:58 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.



Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 20, 7:45 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1900 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, an older jeep was located with fire visible from the engine compartment. The fire was extinguished. Contact was made with the owner who stated he started it up for the first time in many months and the engine compartment began to flare up.

April 20, 10:55 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 3rd Street on a report of a structure fire. Contact was made with staff, who had evacuated the building and advised the fire was in a restroom. The fire was located in the women’s restroom and extinguished. The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction to a ceiling fan, which overheated.

April 20, 6:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6000 block of Highway 30 on a burn complaint. Caller reported a neighbor was burning tires on the proprety. Upon arrival a burning barrel was located with smoldering pine needles. There was no problem with this burn as no illegal materials were being burned.

April 21, 10:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2600 block of Threemile Road on a report of a large fire. Upon arrival, a large orchard burn was located. No one was watching the fire but a responsible party came shortly after. The subject had a burn permit but was counseled on when he could burn. Crew counseled the responsible party on the burning regulations but no attempt was made to put the fire out.

The agency also responded to three calls for emergency services on Friday, two on Saturday, seven on Sunday, 10 on Monday and 10 on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A drug report was taken last Thursday morning from the 100 block of West 2nd Street.

Animal control responded to East 15th and Riverview streets last Thursday morning after a caller reported a stray dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

An informational report was taken last Thursday afternoon at the police station after a victim came in to report her vehicle was stolen. It was determined that this was a civil issue between the owner of the vehicle and the person she lent the vehicle too.

David Michael Foote, no address, was arrested near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets last Thursday evening on a warrant for failure to appear.

A runaway report was taken early Friday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 900 block of Washington Street after a victim reported some property was stolen off his vehicle.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday morning after state police dispatch reported a weapons denial purchase. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning after a victim called to speak with police regarding a vehicle sale in which the previous owner is refusing to give the purchaser the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 400 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 1100 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle.

Ian T. Kelm, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning near East 4th and Jefferson streets and is accused of fourth-degree assault and post-prison violations.

Lane Wyatt Turner, 21, Dufur, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 500 block of West 14th Street on a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Saturday morning from the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 100 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported a large dent in her vehicle door.

Police responded to East 12th and Morton streets Saturday afternoon after a caller reported finding an injured dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the shelter for assistance. A report was taken.

Henry Russell Benson, 46, no listed address, was arrested Saturday evening near West 6th and Ash streets and is accused of second-degree theft.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 800 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree theft, harassment, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Albert Chico Cervantes, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Police responded to the hospital Sunday afternoon after staff reported they had a patient in the emergency room who stated she was sexually assaulted in Madras. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A burglary report was taken Sunday evening from the 2100 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her home was broken into.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 3rd Street Sunday evening on a report of a couple having a dispute in a parked vehicle. Contact was made with the subjects, who were involved in a verbal altercation. One of the subjects had a prohibited weapon and was cited. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83, after assisting state police with a vehicle pursuit.

Officer located a vehicle Monday morning near East 7th and Laughlin streets that was parked a foot away from the curb. Attempts were made to contact the registered owner but were not successful. The vehicle was cited and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 1700 block of East 10th Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported hearing screaming and thumping noises in the area. Officer checked but found nothing suspicious and no problem.

Cyrus Robert Seely, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Anthony Lee Hays V, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1400 block of East 13th Place and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Kellie Griffin Ike, 25, no listed address, was arrested early Tuesday morning near West 8th and Honey Do streets and is accused of reckless driving, parole violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer on foot, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Mosier Thursday evening after a caller reported it appeared that someone had dumped some old appliances off the side of the road. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 1400 block of Highway 197 early Friday morning after an outside agency reported they were involved with a traffic stop where the vehicle had no plates. The driver had no record of purchasing the vehicle but said they bought it in The Dalles at an auction. The area was checked, and it appeared that a recent auction had occurred. The information was relayed to the agency.

Deputies responded to Mosier Friday evening after state troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled the area heading west from the Memaloose rest stop. Vehicle had turned around at the Mosier exit and headed back toward The Dalles. Vehicle was located in the 2300 block of Steele Road. A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken. Several criminal mischief reports were also taken regarding this incident due to property damage caused by the reckless driving of the suspect.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday evening in the 2400 block of Steele Road. It is believed the suspect of the previous incident is the suspect in this vehicle theft.

Deputy responded to Wamic Saturday evening after a caller reported observing a vehicle roll over in the area. Deputy attempted to contact the property owner but the property owner would not let the deputy on his property. The incident was logged.

Alvin Edward Brown, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1000 block of Irvine Street and is accused of two counts of harassment.

Deputy responded to Wamic Monday morning after a caller reported a utility trailer was stolen from her property. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Game trooper observed a vehicle in Mosier near private property earlier in the week and it was later learned that the vehicle owner was turkey hunting on private property. The suspect was contacted in Mosier Thursday morning and cited and released for hunting on enclosed lands of another and hunting game birds over a bailed area.

A male driver was cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82.

Trooper attempted to stop a stolen vehicle Friday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 73. The vehicle stopped briefly and a female was pushed out of the vehicle, which sped away. The vehicle was later located wedged between two trees by Wasco County deputies. Suspect stole another vehicle and fled the area. A report was taken.

Alfred Randolph Atkisson, 67, Maupin, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Saturday afternoon from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 100. The vehicle was impounded.

Mitchell Dean Konell, 59, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Wamic on a Multnomah County warrant for fourth-degree assault. He was also cited for no angling license.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 77, Sunday afternoon after a caller reported observing a pet carrier on the side of the road with an animal inside. The carrier was found but there was no animal contained in it. The property was seized for safekeeping and a found property report was taken.

Ruben Octavio Orozco Contreras, 33, Beaverton, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 85, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A female subject was cited and released for offensive littering Monday morning on West 2nd Street near the Interstate 84 at exit 83. A report was taken.

Jereen Thomas, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Gilliam County

Robert Allen Och, 51, Central Point, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop in Arlington and is accused of driving while suspended.

Regional Jail

Carl Melvin McDonald, 66, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Michael Jan Jagelski, 50, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.

Justin Michael Christiansen, 26, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Jose Lucas Morfin, 31, Outlook, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.