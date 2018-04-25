Sherman throttles Dufur, 20-2

The No. 9-ranked Sherman Huskies captured their sixth consecutive win, after a 20-2 mercy-ruled triumph over Dufur Tuesday at Dufur City Park.

Sherman put up 13 first-inning runs on 10 hits, as Bradley Moe blasted a two-run home run and Wade Fields clobbered his first-career homer, a two-run shot.

Trey Homer and Jace Troutman had two-run singles; Diego Valdez and Brett Troutman notched RBI singles; and Moe tacked on a two-run double.

As part of Sherman’s 18-hit barrage, Moe was 2 for 4 with a walk, two runs and five RBIs; Fields added two hits, scored twice and drove in three in five at-bats; and Jacob Shandy chipped in two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.

Homer posted a hit, walked and was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Treve Martin went 1 for 2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI; Patrick Ramos had a hit and two RBIs; and Cooper Johnson tallied two hits in three at-bats with two runs scored and an RBI.

Sherman starter Brett Troutman allowed no runs on no hits with three strikeouts in two innings for the winning decision.

Curtis Crawford, Caleb Olson, Matthew Sipe and Trevor Phetteplace accounted for the Rangers’ four hits. Crawford and Matthew Sipe scored runs, Crawford and Jacob Peters stole bases and Louis Red Cloud posted an RBI.

Sherman (9-3 overall, 4-0 league) hosts Dufur (2-10, 0-4) for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday in Moro.