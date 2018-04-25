Softball has rally cut short, 11-7

The Dalles softball can take a lot from Tuesday’s loss – they kept fighting until the very end.

Down 11-1 through four and a half innings, TD scored a run in the fifth and added five in the sixth to get to within a four-deficit, but could not finish the roaring comeback in what ended up being an 11-7 loss to No. 7-ranked Hermiston at 16th Street Ballpark.

Emma Smith pounded a solo home run in the fifth inning, and then Lauryn Belanger started the sixth with an opposite field home run, which was followed by an RBI groundout by Mikayla Kelly and a two-run single from Maddie to make it an 11-7 deficit through six.

In the seventh, Kathryn Bradford, who reached on a two-out single, was left stranded, as the final Riverhawk batter struck out on three pitches.

All told, The Dalles (7-11-1 overall, 0-6 league) stranded four runners, hit into a double play and had a runner thrown out at third base, ending a potential second-inning rally.

Offensively, the Hawks tallied nine hits, received two walks and went 2 for 2 on stolen bases.

Kathryn Bradford was 3 for 4 with a triple and a run scored; Belanger had her home run in four at-bats; Smith ended up 1 for 3 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI; and Troutt went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Bailey LeBreton walked, stole a base and scored run, Hannah Wallis went 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Kilee Hoylman chipped in a walk and a run scored.

Hermiston (11-5, 4-2) totaled 15 hits, five for extra bases, as Sydney Stefani was 4 for 5 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs; and Daisy Maddox added three hits, two home runs, scored twice and drove in six.

Up next, The Dalles heads to Hood River to take on the No. 5 Eagles (14-4, 2-4) for a league doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday in a re-scheduled contest.