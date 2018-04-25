TDHS students travel abroad

Students from The Dalles High School spread out over the globe during spring break, some heading to Guatemala to help the poor and others getting firsthand glimpses of Roman ruins.

Spanish teacher Brian Greeley took a group of 10 students to impoverished Lake Atitlan in Guatemala, where they installed water filtration systems in a project with the non-profit group Worthy Village.

Art teacher Peny Wallace took another group of nine students to Greece and Italy. The trips were not affiliated with the school, and each group fundraised to pay their way and had several adult chaperones along as well.

Junior Teresa Esiquio said she tried not to have any expectations about her European trip, so as to avoid disappointment.

“But it was amazing,” she said. “I think about it everyday. I still have my suitcase out,” she said last week.

Wallace said, “It wasn’t just a vacation, it was an experience. I know you all changed.”

Sophomore Opath Silaphath said the coolest moment for him was going to Vatican City and “seeing all this artwork that people took so much time making.” He thought one ceiling was a series of statues, but it was actually artwork. “It was all just, wow.”

“When I came home the first thing I did was I went to sleep and when I woke up I was expecting to go somewhere and I looked around and it was just my room. I still feel that.”

He got bit by the travel bug. “Experiencing new cultures, it really amazed me, how different we are from the rest of the world.”

The trip made him less shy, he said. He also made some new friends in the Portland area — the group of 12 from The Dalles was part of several student groups on the educational travel tour.

Junior Diana Morales was impressed to see firsthand things that she would usually only learn about in a classroom. “It was exciting to see them in real life. I really liked that.”

“The Colosseum was built in under five years. That was really cool,” she said of the famous amphitheater in Rome.

She said, “The people chose if the gladiator lived or died. They either put their thumbs up to let them live or put their thumbs sideways to have them die, and it was sideways to slit their throat.”

If they fought honorably, they lived.

Junior Lisbet Leon found the Spanish Steps intriguing. “I would hear about the Spanish Steps in Rome, but I didn’t really imagine how they would look.”

Built in 1725, they were designed by a Spaniard, hence their name. “I imagined them to be like a big hill and go up a steep hill, but they were just normal big steps.”

Wallace said traveling is important to make sense of what students learn in textbooks. “This particular experience was planned around the Ancient Mediterranean sites that they learned about in AP European History.”

Every student came back with a larger perspective of the world, cultures and places, she said.

The food was also a revelation. Leon said, “We’re so used to the artificial flavors here. All the pastas were very different. You could taste the tomato.”

Aissa Jara, a senior, was most struck by Pompeii. “Our culture is different from theirs, obviously.” One jarring difference was that phallic symbols were found everywhere, including statues. “It meant masculinity, power and good luck.”

Senior Mari Bonfil was most struck by the streets themselves. “The streets were really narrow, and the buildings were high. It was beautiful.”

Many buildings were old, she said, but they still housed businesses.

Senior Julia McClure spent her spring break in Guatemala, a service trip that also included a few days for fun. While many students on the trip spoke Spanish, the local language was actually Mayan. With interpreters in tow, they delivered simple water filtration kits to 26 homes.

Working one-on-one with families, “it was really cool to connect with them,”McClure said.

“It was so beautiful there,” McClure said. “It makes me really sad that it’s an 18-hour day of travel” to get there.

“It was cool to see the way they lived,” she said. Despite unimaginable poverty, “they were so happy, through it all.”

Malnourishment meant that 10-year-olds looked half their age. “It felt good to be helping them,” McClure said.

This is Greeley’s second year taking students to Guatemala to install water filtration kits. “We also visited local markets, kayaked on the lake, went ziplining and took a day trip to the city of Antigua to experience the very colorful Holy Week festivities.”

Sophomore Ana Ramirez said of the lake setting, “The view was amazing. It looked fake. I looked at it every day off the balcony, but it still looked fake. And the people that we took the filters to, they welcomed us with open arms. The women we gave the filters to, they had the biggest smile on their faces.”

Sophomore Denise Vega said, “I just really loved the families because they’re really grateful that we taught them about the filter, and they were ready to learn.”

Every time they gave kids toys, they were thrilled, and their expectations were vastly different from what one would find in the U.S.

“Americans would be, ‘No, where’s my iPad?’ And they were happy with little Hot Wheels cars.”

Ramirez said, “It’s crazy how they live because their houses are on a mountain and the hills and stairs are very steep, and this pregnant woman lived on the top, and I’m guessing she had to walk them every day to get water.”