Cherry Festival kicks off downtown

The Northwest Cherry Festival begins Friday. All the festivities will be held on First Street, between Union and Madison Streets, downtown The Dalles, unless otherwise noted.

Cherry Festival Activities

Friday, April 27

Open Air Market on First Street, downtown The Dalles. Opens at 4 p.m.

Cascade Amusement NW Carnival: Carnival along First Street, downtown The Dalles, opens at 2 p.m.

Entertainment Stage: A “Family Pit Party” with DJ-E, 4 to 6 p.m.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Open 5 to 8 p.m.

KMSW 92.7 FM and Granada Theatre present “Petty Fever” at 7 p.m., tickets $20.

Saturday, April 28

Disc Golf Tournament at Sorosis Park, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation Breakfast at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th St., The Dalles, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

NW Cherry Festival Run/Walk begins 8 a.m. at Dry Hollow Elementary School, information at 541-298-1119.

KODL Classic Car Show, cars begin arriving at 8 a.m., show is on Federal Street downtown The Dalles. Sponsored by KODL.com, information at 541-296-2701.

Friends of Chinatown Open House at 270 East First Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information at 541-296-2831.

Teddy Bear Run begins and ends at the K-Mart parking lot, 2640 W 6th St. starts at 9:45 a.m. Followed by 14th Annual Poker Run, which will end at Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. 2nd St. Information at 541-965-2701.

The 39th Annual Northwest Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade begins at 10 a.m., setting off from Sixth and Webber streets. Parade route marches to downtown and follows Third Street east to Madison St., then returns west on Second Street.

Agricultural Job Fair at the main entrance to the festival’s open air market on First Street from noon to 6 p.m.

Community Safety Fair at the old JC Penny’s parking lot, located at Washington and Second Streets downtown, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Air Market on First Street, downtown The Dalles, opens 11 a.m.

MCFR Presents the Antique Firetruck Show all day, from Court Street to Second and Third Streets, and in the Fire Museum at City Hall, 313 Court St.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home & Lifestyle Show continues at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cascade Amusement NW Carnival continues on First Street, opens 11 a.m.

Society for Creative Anachronism gathers at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, noon to 5 p.m. Medieval re-enactments, demonstrations and activities.

Cherry Festival Softball 2616 MSP National Qualifier at Kramer Field, call 541-296-9533 or visit nwprd.org for information.

Sunday, April 29

Open Air Market on First Street, downtown The Dalles. Opens at 10 a.m.

Agricultural Job Fair at the main entrance to the festival’s open air market on First Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cherry Festival Softball 2616 MSP National Qualifier at Kramer Field continues, call 541-296-9533 or visit nwprd.org for information.

Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home & Lifestyle Show continues, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.