Grant apps filed for Maupin

A Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant for two transportation projects in Maupin could be available in 2022. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), with Wasco County and the Bureau of Land Management, filed the grant application earlier this month.

The funds would go towards addressing two major pedestrian safety problem areas in Maupin, identified by FLAP and the Safe Routes to School Program: Redesigning Donkey Trail to make it safer for kids walking to school, and creating a “Riverwalk,” called the East Maupin River Boardwalk, to provide safe access between the downriver and upriver access roads along Bakeoven Road and Highway 197.

Maupin Mayor Lynn Ewing was at the Wasco County commission’s April 4 meeting to ask for a letter of support before the application’s April 6 deadline, which the commission readily granted.

“The idea for the project came from the city [of Maupin] and conversations they had with us,” said David Amiton, ODOT Region for Active Transportation Liason. The city will be working closely with ODOT on plans for these projects since both trail locations are primarily within their right-of-way.

Since FLAP requires that local agencies partner with a federal agency to be eligible for a grant, ODOT paired up with Wasco County and the Bureau of Land Management to file the application, and both agencies will be involved throughout the process.

“I’m just amazed and proud to see it moving forward,” Commissioner Rod Runyon said of the projects.

The Riverwalk would be built at the south end of the bridge across the Deschutes River, where three major roads under three different jurisdictions — Highway 197, the county-owned Bakeoven Road, and city-owned Hartman Avenue — and a business parking area all intersect.

“In the summer, there are a lot of pedestrians and cyclists in this area. Some to access the businesses and some just out for the scenery. They sometimes forget that these are still streets,” Ewing said, “With a five-way intersection at the end of a curved bridge, pedestrians are often unsure about how or where to cross.”

Though he is not aware of any pedestrian/vehicle accidents in that area, he said “it could easily happen. Better plan to avoid that.”

The route would connect the Upper and Lower Deschutes River Access Roads so pedestrians can safely navigate the area from the river to Maupin City Park in downtown Maupin.

Once the FLAP applications are submitted a FLAP overview committee reviews it in April and May, occasionally choosing to do field visits or meet with applicants to get more information about their programs, and the decision will be delivered this summer or early fall.

The grant amount won’t be known until the later stages of this process.

If approved, Ewing said the projects will likely receive the funding in 2022 or 2023.

The FLAP grant would be the primary source of funding for the East Maupin River Boardwalk and provide additional support to the Donkey Trail project, which will be partially funded by the Safe Routes to School Program.

The city has already been granted funds from the Safe Routes to School program, a sub-section of the National Center for Safe Routes to School, to help address problems with the trail.

Safe Routes to School provides resources and technical assistance to communities wanting to make infrastructure changes that improve conditions for children walk ing to school. It also conducts research on safe walking and biking areas, and provides training on the planning, implementation and evaluation of safe walking and biking routes.

The center is part of the University of North Carolina Highway Safety Research Center and operates on funds from the U.S Department of Transportation.

The trail is an old dirt track at the east end of Maupin that is often used by students and others to go down into the Deschutes valley and the downtown area since it avoids a part of the highway with sharp curves and very little shoulder, Ewing said.

Not only is the trail itself unsafe due to rocks, sagebrush, and the inability to clear it of snow in the winter, it is partially on private land and the owner could choose to block access at any time, Ewing said.

Initial plans drafted by ODOT show that a redesigned trail may also be used as an emergency vehicle bypass in case of an accident on the highway.

Maupin hired Alta Planning and Design to study the area in mid-April and come back for a community meeting in mid-May before creating a detailed plan for the trail.

“The Federal Lands Access Program and the Safe Routes to School Program looked at our desire to connect Maupin to the river and to provide safer access to pedestrians and cyclists,” Ewing said in a written statement.

FLAP’s goal, as stated on their webpage, is to improve community access to federal lands by supplementing state and local resources for public roads and other transportation facilities, placing priority on high-use recreation sites and places with high economic value.

“I think it [FLAP] is a really great program because it gives us a nudge to fund projects that benefit us all,” Amiton said.

Once work on the two trails is complete, the city will begin work on a third phase of the project that would connect Donkey Trail and the riverwalk through existing city streets, with a route that runs along Highway 197, Elrod Avenue and Sixth Street.

This could be established simply by installing signs, with additional or improved sidewalks added in areas that need it, Ewing said. This third stage is not included in the initial grant proposal and will be addressed after the first two stages are underway.

Addressing cyclist and pedestrian transportation issues in town is just another part to Maupin’s push for major infrastructure improvements.

“Maupin has an active and energetic council and community. Through many changes in councilors and mayors over the last several years, we have worked hard to move Maupin forward,” Ewing said.

With a $400,000 grant obtained from the Governor’s Regional Solutions office in 2015 and another $500,000 from the Capital Funding Committee in February of 2018, Maupin is currently working on installing optic fiber lines to improve the reliability and speed of internet service for homes and businesses in the city. The first and half of the second phases of the project are complete and the third, connecting the main fiber lines to the rest of the city, will begin this month.

The city has also been working towards a new civic center building that would contain a community meeting room, a new city hall and a 3,000-sq.ft. library.

Most of the funds for the building, called the Maupin Civic Center, have already been found, Mayor Ewing said.

Griffin Construction, Seder Architecture and Anderson-Perry Engineering are working to finalize the design and Ewing anticipates a groundbreaking in September 2018.

“Maupin’s been getting some stuff done recently,” he said with a chuckle at the meeting.