Lady Hawks take a 7-1 loss to Pendleton Santillan gets No. 4 singles victory; team racks up 46 set points

With members of The Dalles boys’ tennis team showing up in full force as a show of school spirit and support, Arlette Santillan posted a singles victory and The Dalles girls’ tennis team increased its set win total in its previous league match from 38 to 46 in a 7-1 loss to Pendleton Wednesday in varsity play at The Dalles High School.

While TD’s three singles losses were by an average of 3.8 points a set, Santillan came out firing at will in her No. 4 singles matchup versus Emma Florence.

Santillan breezed through the opening set by a 6-1 tally and Florence showed some fight in the second set, but Santillan had enough momentum to lock down a straight sets triumph, 6-4.

“All the girls showed continued improvement, but Arlette continues to shine at the No. 4 singles spot,” TD head coach Debby Jones said.



Yahaira Alvarez lost 1-6, 3-6 to Bethany Flanagan, Dalia Mondragon could not get ahead in her 1-6, 2-6 loss against Abby Williams, and Michaela Haight dropped her No. 3 singles match opposite Denae Smith, 3-6, 3-6.

On the doubles side, Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland were upended by Maggie Scanlin and Denisa Senkerikova by final marks of 2-6, 3-6 at the No. 1 spot to start things off.

The other three doubles matches were close early, as each of the Riverhawks tandems put up four set points apiece.

At No. 2 doubles, Mireya Huila and Liz Leon lost to Becca Walker and Larissa Chambers, 4-6, 1-6 and TD’s No. 3 duo of Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman lost 4-6, 1-6 in their showdown with Katie Bradt and Maureen Davies.

The No. 4 team of Kristy Warren and Delainney Lobato were defeated by Pendleton’s Clave Dorant and Sylvie Heriza in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

“Today, we had some close first sets, but ran out of steam,” Jones said.

Through the year, Jones said that her group has been receptive to the continual challenge of taking on older and more experienced teams.

The level of play is expected to take a dramatic increase this weekend, as the Lady Riverhawks head out to Bend for a two-day tournament starting Friday morning.

“Our upcoming Bend Tournament will be, by far, the stiffest competition we will face all season,” Jones said. “In our pool is the defending state team champion, Corvallis. We talked about that as a team and how we could put our best foot forward. I loved the answer from Yahaira, as she said, ‘I'm not afraid of losing, but of not learning.’ As a coach, you got to love that.”