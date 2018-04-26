For the Record for April 27, 2018

Friday April 27, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 24, 1:14 p.m. – Vehicle versus bicyclist, injury crash, East 13th and Union streets. Cyclist admitted to running the stop sign which caused the collision. Cyclist sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 24, 9:51 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Hostetler Street after a caller reported smelling smoke in her home. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Crew walked through the home with an air monitor and no signs of smoke or smell were present.

April 24, 6:59 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a fire alarm. The hotel was checked floor by floor with no problem found. It appears this was an alarm malfunction and staff was advised to have the alarm system checked.

Crews also responded to seven calls for emergency services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

William Lionel Neary, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant for two counts of probation violation and three counts of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the high school Tuesday morning after staff reported two male students were involved in a physical altercation. It was determined after investigation that neither student wished to pursue charges.

Animal control responded to East 12th and Shearer streets Tuesday morning on a report of two dogs at large. One dog was located and was lodged at the animal shelter.