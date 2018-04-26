Records fall in Glenwood

With a triple jump record already in the bag, South Wasco County senior Ana Popchock was in the mood for more.

The standout senior shattered an 11-year old 300-meter hurdle record with a personal-record time of 47.42 seconds for first place, breaking the previous mark set by Annie Larlee in 2007 (47.60), by .18 seconds at the Mount Adams Invitational Wednesday in Glenwood, Wash.

Added to Popchock’s record-breaking efforts, Madisen Davis shatters her school record in the javelin after a personal-record toss of 131-feet-6 inches to lock down first place to lead the Lady Redsides to 75 points and fourth place in the team standings.

Popchock notched top honors in the 100-meters with her time of 13.26, a personal record, and she tacked on a 15-5 to secure second place in the long jump.

Davis also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.01, a season-best) and claimed fifth in the shotput (27-4), while Maddie Gragg grabbed third in the shotput (29-5.5) and she was fourth-best in the javelin (89-1). Abby Birman picked up fourth place with her 3:10.53 in the 800 meters.

On the boys’ side, Nate Boettner had a time of 14.22 in the 100, he set a personal record in the javelin (75-6) and posted a final distance of 13-10 in the long jump.

Marshall Bell added a 3:05.58 in his try at 800 meters for eighth place and he notched a distance of 57-9 in the javelin and a 12-7.5 in the long jump.

SWC heads to Moro at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Husky Invitational.