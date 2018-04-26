Sherman boys take flight

Keenan Coles and Mercedez Cardona each posted wins, and several others added runner-up finishes to lead the Sherman Huskies in Wednesday’s Mount Adams Invitational from Glenwood, Wash.

Coles picked up his victory in the triple jump with a season-best 39-feet-.5 inches, while Cardona made quick work of her high jump competition by leaping to a final height of 4-feet-4 inches for her win.

Coles was second-best in the 100 (12.14 seconds), Owen Christian added seconds in the triple jump (39-0) and long jump (18-11) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Tyler Jones, Makoa Whitaker and Coles combined for a time of 48.09 for second place.

The 4x400-meter relay squad of Tyler Bledsoe, Jeremy Ballesteros, Jed Harrison and Whitaker placed third overall with their 4:07.77, Coles placed third in the long jump (18-8.5), Whitaker was third-best in the 200 (25.17, a season-best) and 400 meters (55.82, a season-best).

The Sherman boys’ group totaled 74 for fourth place behind meet champion, Trout Lake, Wash. (138.5).

Along with Cardona, the Sherman girls’ squad had Mana Chamoto set a personal-record time of 1:16.87 in the 400 to secure second place, Jaelyn Justesen notched a personal-record of 30-2.5 to take second in the shotput, and Desiree Winslow was fourth in the 100 (14.16), 100-meter hurdles (19.90) and pole vault (6-6).

Chamoto timed out in 3:11.95 for fifth place in the 800, Cardona was fifth in the long jump (11-2.75) and sixth in the 100 (14.66), and Justesen tacked on fifth in the triple jump (24-11).

The Sherman girls’ scored fifth place with 57 points.