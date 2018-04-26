Sherman boys take flight

Keenan Coles and Mercedez Cardona each posted wins, and several others added runner-up finishes to lead the Sherman Huskies in Wednesday’s Mount Adams Invitational from Glenwood, Wash.
Coles picked up his victory in the triple jump with a season-best 39-feet-.5 inches, while Cardona made quick work of her high jump competition by leaping to a final height of 4-feet-4 inches for her win.
Coles was second-best in the 100 (12.14 seconds), Owen Christian added seconds in the triple jump (39-0) and long jump (18-11) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Tyler Jones, Makoa Whitaker and Coles combined for a time of 48.09 for second place.
The 4x400-meter relay squad of Tyler Bledsoe, Jeremy Ballesteros, Jed Harrison and Whitaker placed third overall with their 4:07.77, Coles placed third in the long jump (18-8.5), Whitaker was third-best in the 200 (25.17, a season-best) and 400 meters (55.82, a season-best).
The Sherman boys’ group totaled 74 for fourth place behind meet champion, Trout Lake, Wash. (138.5).
Along with Cardona, the Sherman girls’ squad had Mana Chamoto set a personal-record time of 1:16.87 in the 400 to secure second place, Jaelyn Justesen notched a personal-record of 30-2.5 to take second in the shotput, and Desiree Winslow was fourth in the 100 (14.16), 100-meter hurdles (19.90) and pole vault (6-6).
Chamoto timed out in 3:11.95 for fifth place in the 800, Cardona was fifth in the long jump (11-2.75) and sixth in the 100 (14.66), and Justesen tacked on fifth in the triple jump (24-11).
The Sherman girls’ scored fifth place with 57 points.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment