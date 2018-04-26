TD wins one at Wilsonville

The Dalles girls’ tennis team squared off against a tough Wilsonville team on the road Monday and had the No. 1 doubles tandem of Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland step up their game with an impressive three-set triumph, as Wilsonville tallied an 8-1 home victory.

Anna Sweetland and Sydney Byun took an early edge in the opening set in a back-and-forth 7-5 win and appeared to be in control.

Contreras and Varland, however, did not blink an eye, as they jumped back up in the final two sets, scoring wins of 6-2, 6-2 to scratch across their impressive victory.

“I was so happy for Nat and Lupita in picking up their first win,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “They have really worked hard and went from playing third doubles last year to taking on every team’s No. 1 and that has been a very challenging task.”

In their No. 2 doubles match, Mireya Huila and Liz Leon scored a 6-1 opening-set win in their match versus Honour Collay and Sophi Heilig.

Collay and Heilig then won the next two sets, 7-6, 7-6, to come out on top.

Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman lost 4-6, 5-7 to Leah Tate and Grace Love at No. 3 doubles, Kristy Warren and Ari Andrade ended up on the wrong side of a 4-6, 6-7 margin in their No. 4 match and at No. 5, Delainney Lobato and Samantha Esiquio dropped a two-set nail biter by scores of 6-7 (6-10) and 6-7 (4-10).

“Our doubles teams put together, by far, their best outing,” Jones said. “This was the best doubles movement we’ve seen from our girls. They really played to win and worked hard. All five matches were very competitive.”



Yahaira Alvarez lost 0-6, 5-7 against Elle Berry at No. 1 singles, Dalia Mondragon was dropped 1-6, 3-6 in her No. 2 match with Izzy Gonzalez, Michaela Haight suffered defeat at No. 3 doubles, 0-6, 0-6 against Madeleine Klein, and TD’s No. 4 singles athlete, Arlette Santillan, came up short in her match opposite Kara Rule, 2-6, 0-6.