JV golf squad nets 476 in Astoria

Head coach Dan Telles fielded a four-person junior varsity group for tournament action Monday and they combined for a 476 to grab fourth place at Astoria Country Club.

The players enjoy perfect weather conditions with no rain and temperatures in the late 50s with a slight breeze.

Telles said the course was in great shape, featuring postage-stamp greens with average speed and the layout presenting different challenges, if shots are not in the fairways.

Leading the Riverhawks to their 476 team total was Aaron Treichel, who tallied a team-best 115, and one shot back ended up being George Harrison (116).

Dylan Jones had a 122 on his scorecard and David Adams added a 123 for fourth on the team.

“The players had some great shots, and some not so great ones, but they kept battling through their own challenges and what the game of golf presents,” Telles said.

“Golf is a very humbling sport, one that can be exhilarating, yet frustrating, that will test your inner disciplines.”

Seaside’s Chris Bodner secured medalist recognition following his 81 for a 10-stroke victory over Valley Catholic’s Jake Quinonez (91).

Mason Crawford, of Seaside, had a 93 to claim third and both Ryan Ohm (Valley Catholic) and Griffin Albertson (Seaside) were tied for fourth place in the individual standings with their 97 on the links.

With the standout play from Bodner, Crawford and Albertson, Seaside scored its tournament crown by three shots over Valley Catholic (399).

Scappoose (438), The Dalles (476) and Wahkiakum (499) all made it in the top 5, and Astoria High School did not have enough golfers to accumulate an overall team tally.