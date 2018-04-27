Letter to the Editor: Dedicated, capable

To the editor:

Intelligent. Charismatic. Highly capable. Dedicated.

There are words which come to mind when I think of Kathy Schwartz, and that’s why she will be getting my vote for Wasco County commissioner.

Kathy is a well-respected professional, a nurse by training, who has 15 years of experience with Wasco County government, serving as the director of Wasco-Sherman Public Health for nine years and sitting on the boards of Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue and the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency.

Possessing exceptional people skills, Kathy is an excellent listener and problem solver. Being broadminded and able to think both short- and long-term about the wide array of economic, social and environmental needs of our county and region, Kathy is the leader we need to move us forward during increasingly challenging times. Vote for hope and change … Vote for Kathy Schwartz.

Connie Krummrich

The Dalles